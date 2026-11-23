Nvidia's board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, triggering a major rally in US tech stocks and global markets despite ongoing national security investigations and geopolitical tensions.

Nvidia Corporation has officially reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, a decisive corporate move that immediately triggered a broad-based rally across global financial markets. The announcement ended a period of intense volatility and uncertainty surrounding the world's most valuable technology company, stabilizing investor sentiment after a tumultuous week defined by leadership crisis and geopolitical scrutiny. The board's decision marks a pivotal turning point for the artificial intelligence sector, signaling confidence in Huang's continued stewardship of the firm's rapid technological expansion.

Market Indices Rally on Leadership News

Financial markets reacted with immediate and significant enthusiasm to the news, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index jumping more than 6% within minutes of the session opening. The broader S&P 500 index also posted substantial gains, rising by 4.5%, while the industrially-focused Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.6%. These sharp recoveries came after major indices had suffered steep losses last week, with declines ranging between 7% and 10%, driven largely by fears regarding the future of AI leadership.

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Political Endorsement and Security Concerns

US President Donald Trump publicly supported the board's decision, stating on social media that the government has no reason to believe Huang's return poses any risk to national security. Trump had previously pressed for the reinstatement, framing the move as the correct and proper decision by the Nvidia board. However, the CEO still faces intense scrutiny from multiple federal bodies, including the FBI and Capitol Hill investigators, regarding the allegations that previously led to his resignation.

Ongoing Investigations and Alleged Scandal

Huang stepped aside less than two weeks ago amid a scandal involving allegations of spying for China and an affair with a company employee. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, described Huang as the AI comeback kid, noting that despite the market's positive reaction, the company remains under heavy investigation. The dual nature of the scandal, involving both corporate misconduct and potential national security breaches, continues to complicate the narrative of his return to power.

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Global Semiconductor Sector Divergence

While US markets surged, Asian counterparts displayed a more cautious approach, with Seoul's major indices sliding by more than 3%. This downturn impacted chip giants SK hynix and Samsung, two of the most important semiconductor suppliers in the global AI boom. Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management noted that investor weakness in these stocks suggests a broader desire to reduce exposure to the sector, rather than celebrating the temporary improved sentiment seen in US futures.

Government Interventions to Stabilize Markets

Authorities in several nations have introduced emergency measures to minimize the negative impact of recent market instability. Taiwan has tightened regulations to make it harder to short stocks, while China has made it easier for investors to borrow money to purchase them. South Korea is currently considering the use of a stabilization fund, a tool not utilized since the global financial crisis, to support local market confidence.