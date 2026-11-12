Nvidia board meets to decide Jensen Huang's future as Asian suppliers prepare for leadership change

Nvidia's board is meeting Nov 11 to decide CEO Jensen Huang's future after reports of two extramarital affairs, while Asian suppliers redraw plans in case of a leadership change. Analysts warn his exit could slow AI investment, though near-term chip shipments are expected to stay stable.

Nvidia's board is meeting late on Nov 11 to decide on the future of Chief Executive Jensen Huang after reports of two extramarital affairs, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting marks a sharp shift from Nov 8, when the board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Partners and suppliers across Asia, from memory chip powerhouse South Korea to advanced chipmaking hub Taiwan, are redrawing plans in case Huang is ousted. The executive at a Taiwan supplier spoke anonymously because the subject is sensitive.

Also read Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang amid foreign spying claims linked to Alice Huang

Nvidia Potential CEO Successor Candidates

We will support whatever capacity Nvidia needs, but the new CEO may not be as aggressive as Jensen, said an executive at a Taiwan supplier who feared his company's expansion could slow if a successor was not as quick to tie up manufacturing capacity. Huang has never anointed a successor, but analysts and investors see two candidates as particularly likely, at least for the short term: Nvidia's uber-engineer Ian Buck and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

Advertisement

Any setback for Huang could deprive the AI industry of one of its most vocal champions. His long-term strategy and direction have turned the chip giant's swelling cash pile into a war chest to fund companies ranging from AI cloud-computing providers and suppliers to the biggest labs.

Without him at the helm, we will likely see a slowdown in new, aggressive ecosystem-level investments and lucrative bilateral AI infrastructure deals from NVIDIA side, said Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research. The longtime Nvidia leader has built a strong supplier network in Taiwan during frequent visits to strengthen ties with key manufacturing partners such as TSMC, Foxconn and Wistron. In May, he said Nvidia planned to invest about US$150 billion (S$192 billion) a year in Taiwan.

Huang Driving Chip Aggressive Investments

He can take technologies his engineers believe are possible and turn them into products the whole company commits resources to, takes risks on, and has to deliver, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities. That's why the supply chain gets such strong order visibility and is willing to keep up with aggressive spec upgrades. It also forces competitors to follow, which drives technology upgrades and supply chain investment across the entire AI industry.

Shares in TSMC traded two per cent lower, while SK Hynix fell 1.6 per cent. Samsung Electronics rose 0.8 per cent. TSMC, SK Hynix and Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comments. In China, AI companies are seeking to secure overseas access to Nvidia chips, concerned that the scandal could spur Washington to tighten curbs on remote access to advanced processors, Reuters reported on Nov 12.

Advertisement

SK Group Nvidia Billion Dollar Deal

Companies in South Korea, home to key suppliers of the high-bandwidth memory used in Nvidia's AI chips, were assessing what a leadership change could mean for their expanding ties with the US firm. Nvidia and SK Group, parent of memory chipmaker SK Hynix, are pursuing an AI initiative encompassing large-scale data centres and next-generation chips valued at about US$500 billion (S$642.35 billion).

In forging and deepening Nvidia's ties with Korean business leaders, Huang has extended partnerships beyond semiconductors into robotics and AI factories. He personally sketched a roadmap for collaboration on a whiteboard when Lee Hae-jin, founder of South Korean internet firm Naver, visited the US, the latter said. We've built strong ties with Huang over the years, said an official at a South Korean chip company with business ties to Nvidia, citing Huang's accessibility whenever business matters needed to be discussed.

Our biggest question is whether a potential successor would maintain the same favourable relationship with us. Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, said Huang's exit may shift Nvidia's long-term direction and any slowdown in its execution or loss of clarity over its product roadmap could give rivals more room to catch up. Still, some investors and analysts expect limited immediate impact from any change of leadership.

The chips Nvidia will ship over the next year or two are already designed and in production, and its customers' 2027 spending plans don't depend on who runs the company, said Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which holds Nvidia shares.