Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees for violating the company's code of conduct and said he is in therapy, a day after the board reinstated him following extramarital affairs. His return has drawn political scrutiny, a Senate hearing, and multiple probes as shares fell 5.9 percent.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang told employees on Nov 24 that he had violated the company's code of conduct and made terrible mistakes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

His remarks came at an hour-long all-hands meeting at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, a day after the board reinstated him as head of the company he co-founded three decades ago. Huang also said he is in therapy, the source told Reuters. Huang apologised for violating the code of conduct he had helped write. He said it was not acceptable that he broke those rules.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

Huang Admits Infidelity During Meeting

The New York Times, which reviewed a livestream of the meeting, reported that Huang told staff he had been unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori, and that he had hurt his children and all of them. His resignation the previous week followed revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an employee and another with Alice Huang, an executive at an Nvidia customer whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.

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At the meeting, Huang pushed back against reports that he was an abusive boss. He also rejected claims that he returned because he was a tech bro or above the law, saying he came back because the Nvidia board had evaluated the facts and was assured there was no national security threat.

He dismissed suggestions that he was reinstated because President Donald Trump had pressured the board, according to the person and to reports by the New York Times and Bloomberg News. Trump took credit for bringing Huang back. In an interview with CNBC on Nov 23, Trump said he had been in contact with the board about Huang's return. He said: I spoke to them, let me put it that way.

Trump Claims Role In Reinstatement

And I convinced them. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Huang thanked the administration for giving Nvidia quick access to intelligence that helped the board vote for his return. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he is willing to pardon Huang if necessary but believes the reinstalled CEO should be fine without one.

Trump also told the New York Post that Nvidia's success was essential to the US retaining an edge in AI and that he is even open to the company giving the American government an equity stake, noting Intel handed more than 10 per cent of its stake last year. Trump said: I thought about it. I said, you know, maybe I should do it, but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late.

Nvidia said in a statement on Nov 23 that based on US government input, the board was confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. Trump backed that claim in his CNBC interview. According to the Journal, Huang told the meeting that his direct reports would now send reviews of his behaviour to the board. Huang also denied reports that he held too central a role at the company he founded three decades ago.

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Nvidia's shares closed 5.9 per cent lower as the historic rally sparked on Nov 23 by Huang's reinstatement lost steam, with investors refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his return. The surge had propelled Nvidia back into second place among the world's most valuable companies, behind Apple, although the stock remains almost 31 per cent below its Oct 6 record high.

Investors Question Governance And Risk

AI-related companies, including chipmakers and data-centre stocks, rose sharply as well, while the benchmark S and P 500 added more than US$2.8 trillion in market value. Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors, said: The reinstatement itself raises as many questions as it answers. His return removes a major uncertainty, but what it leaves behind is an overhang on how Nvidia's governance is viewed.

Sheehan added that there are also questions about how involved the government will be in Nvidia, and about governance of conduct internally given the stance the reinstatement implicitly took. He said those do not get resolved by a soaring stock price. He also said: As incredible as Monday was, I don't take it as a sign we're out of the woods. A market that can rise $3 trillion on one headline can fall just as fast on another.

Legal Probes And Senate Testimony Loom

Both Huang and Nvidia are facing a host of state and federal probes and reviews, including from the FBI, the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A public Senate hearing is set for Dec 3, where Huang is due to testify, while the board's own investigations into potential foreign intelligence efforts, national security and export controls are still underway. US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticised Nvidia's decision, saying Congress should scrutinise the circumstances surrounding Huang's return.

Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, said: Now that the dust is beginning to settle, people are taking a more critical look at Nvidia's decision. They put themselves at a tremendous ethical and legal risk by the decision they made. He said Huang's upcoming testimony is also an enormous risk to the company.