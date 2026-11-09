Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over affair with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia's board has opened a probe into CEO Jensen Huang after reports linked him to a Chinese executive accused of spying, shaking the US$4.5 trillion chipmaker and the global AI trade.

Nvidia's board said on Nov 8 that it had opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after reports said US intelligence officials believe he grew close to a Chinese executive who was funnelling information to Beijing.

Huang acknowledged having been unfaithful to his wife and said he was deeply sorry. The revelation is shaking not just the chipmaker but the entire artificial intelligence world. The woman Huang had an affair with was an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which has been building data centres in Southeast Asia. The operator reportedly rented compute to Alibaba Group and gave China a backdoor way of getting access to advanced Nvidia chips.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, board opens probe into China spy links

Nvidia's Financial Support and Market Capitalization

The path forward, and Huang's future, will depend on what emerges from the board's fact-finding process. Nvidia is the sector's most valuable publicly listed company, with a market cap of US$4.5 trillion. It has lent its own creditworthiness to speed up infrastructure growth, offering US$300 billion in financial support to customers over the last three years, in addition to investing billions into startups including neoclouds, or data centre operators that lease out computing power to AI labs.

Despite having only a 3.4 per cent stake, Huang is very much the boss and the architect of Nvidia's corporate strategies. He has no heir apparent and has created an informal organisation structure whereby his direct reports, as many as 60 according to Bernstein Research, are tasked with rapidly implementing his decisions. Will Nvidia's money keep on flowing now that the central banker of AI is in a bit of trouble himself? The timing is bad for neoclouds.

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As the likes of CoreWeave are hit with skyrocketing borrowing costs and financing channels close, they naturally look to Nvidia for a lifeline. Australia's Firmus Grid, for instance, is reportedly in talks with the company for follow-on venture investments after pulling a much-anticipated initial public offering in Sydney. Deal negotiations may well be put on hold or scrapped altogether.

With Huang's authority challenged, it is only natural that Nvidia's dealmakers take a more defensive stance and step back from vendor financing to customers, which has already worsened the chipmaker's credit profile. The cost of protecting Nvidia's debt against default has tripled this year, as investors look to hedge against potential losses from mounting debt tied to data centres. Its corporate bond spread has widened as well.

There are also worries about AI infrastructure developments across Asia, with concerns that Nvidia will have to slow down shipments to the region while the company is under public scrutiny. National security risks will surface just as Asian banks are getting more comfortable with chip financing and capital deployments into data centres are gaining momentum.

Impact on Asian AI Infrastructure Developments

Going forward, the pace of billion-dollar deals could slow as lenders not only question how fast graphics processing units, or GPUs, will become technologically obsolete, but also whom their ultimate customers are. Huang turned Nvidia into a US$4.5 trillion giant by leading the rise of GPUs for AI, cloud computing and gaming. Big tech's insatiable appetite for chips designed by Nvidia has catapulted the California chipmaker to meteoric heights.

His roughly 4 per cent stake made him worth about US$160 billion, according to Forbes. He has become a close informal adviser on AI to Donald Trump, travelling with the US president on Air Force One on a trip to Beijing earlier in 2026. Born in Taipei in 1963, Jensen Huang, originally named Jen-Hsun, embodies the American success story.

His uncle recommended a school to his Taiwanese parents believing it to be a prestigious institution, though it was actually a school for troubled youth. Too young to be a student, Huang boarded there but attended a nearby public school alongside the children of tobacco farmers. With his poor English, he was bullied and forced to clean toilets, a two-year ordeal that transformed him.

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We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough, he recounted in an interview with US broadcaster NPR. Brought home by his parents who had by then settled in the north-western US state of Oregon, he graduated from university at just 20 and joined AMD, then LSI Logic, to design chips, his passion.

But he wanted to go further and founded Nvidia in 1993 to solve problems that normal computers can't, using semiconductors powerful enough to handle 3D graphics, he said during an interview on the No Priors podcast. Nvidia created the first GPU in 1999, riding the intersection of video games, data centres, cloud computing and now generative AI. Always dressed in a black T-shirt and leather jacket, Huang sports an Nvidia logo tattoo and has a taste for sports cars.

Huang's Stance on AI Development Safety

He has rejected calls to deliberately slow down AI development even as some insiders warn the technology could threaten human existence within a decade. That kind of narrative is dramatic, it gets a lot of attention, but it's not grounded on facts, he told CBS News in September. We should go as fast as we can on AI, but labs should not release products that are not safe, he said.

On visits to his native Taiwan, Huang is treated like a megastar, with fans crowding him for autographs and selfies as journalists follow him to the barber shop and his favorite night market. He has created the phenomena because of his personal charm, noted Wayne Lin of Witology Market Trend Research Institute. A person like him must be very busy and his schedule should be full every day meeting big bosses.

But he remembers to eat street food when he comes to Taiwan, he said, calling Huang unusually friendly. But a former employee painted a more nuanced picture, describing a very paradoxical individual fiercely protective of his employees but also capable, within Nvidia's executive circle, of ripping people to shreds over major mistakes or poor choices. A charismatic salesman, Huang has done a lot of talking, predicting the next trillion-dollar company and promoting Asia's ecosystem.

With his star power tarnished, however, the AI trade is looking increasingly shaky. A bear market is looming.