Nvidia Secures Strategic Partnerships with South Korean Tech Leaders to Fuel AI Expansion

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a suite of strategic partnerships with South Korean tech giants-including SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, and Doosan-during a high-profile visit to Seoul. The deals focus on securing advanced memory chips for AI data centers and building a comprehensive AI infrastructure ecosystem in South Korea.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang concluded a high-profile visit to South Korea with a series of landmark agreements aimed at securing advanced memory chips and expanding the company's AI infrastructure ecosystem.

The deals, announced on June 8, involve major South Korean conglomerates SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, and Doosan Group, underscoring the critical role of the country's semiconductor industry in powering the next generation of artificial intelligence. The centerpiece of the announcements is a multi-year technology partnership with SK Hynix, one of the world's two largest memory chip manufacturers. As Nvidia's largest memory partner, SK Hynix committed to developing next-generation memory solutions tailored for global AI data centers.

This collaboration is designed to ensure a stable supply of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and other advanced chips needed for Nvidia's GPUs and AI platforms, which are in skyrocketing demand. The agreement, which extends beyond two years with renewal options, reflects the deepening ties between the two companies as they race to meet the computational needs of large language models and AI supercomputers.

"We already procure and we buy from SK Hynix already billions and billions of dollars each year, and it's going to grow substantially," Huang stated, emphasizing that SK Hynix will remain its primary memory supplier. Beyond memory, the partnerships span cloud and physical AI infrastructure. SK Telecom will construct a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea using Nvidia technology, with its first AI data center slated for 2027.

Internet giant Naver and industrial conglomerate Doosan also agreed to deploy Nvidia systems to build AI data centers. Doosan, which already supplies materials for Nvidia's most powerful Blackwell chips, highlighted that its energy solutions will be integrated into Nvidia's data center platforms and that it will adopt Nvidia's physical AI robotics technology. These moves aim to create a robust, vertically integrated AI ecosystem in South Korea, combining memory, networking, compute, and robotics.

The announcements came during a unusually public diplomatic and business tour by Huang, who dined with top corporate leaders, participated in cultural events, and signaled intent to meet Samsung's semiconductor chief. The deals arrive at a pivotal time for the global chip industry, as memory manufacturers like SK Hynix and Samsung ramp up production of HBM to satisfy Nvidia's soaring requirements.

However, the news coincided with a sharp sell-off in South Korean semiconductor stocks, including SK Hynix and Samsung, amid fears of higher US interest rates. Huang remained bullish, telling reporters that market dips present buying opportunities and that the long-term AI trajectory remains exceptionally strong





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Nvidia SK Hynix Jensen Huang South Korea AI Chips Memory Partnership AI Data Centers SK Telecom Naver Doosan AI Infrastructure Semiconductor

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