Nvidia shares jumped as much as 36.6% after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, driving the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 to their biggest daily gains since April 2025 and adding more than US$2 trillion in market value.

Nvidia shares surged as much as 36.6 percent on Nov 23, 2026, after Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive officer. The rally lifted the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 to their biggest daily gains since April 2025, when the market surged after US President Donald Trump paused his Liberation Day tariff package.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to close at 24,089.56. An earlier tally put the gain at 1,463.21 points, or 6.47 percent, to 24,080.94. The S&P 500 added 328.45 points, or 4.75 percent, to finish at 7,238.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,452.56 points, or 3.02 percent, to reach 49,599.89.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

The CBOE volatility index plunged. The S&P 500 information technology sector jumped 9 percent, leading sector gains for the benchmark index. An index of semiconductors gained 14 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2025. Neocloud and data-centre companies, which had come under sharp selling pressure following Huang's abrupt exit, also climbed.

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Sector Gains Follow Volatility Drop

Most other sectors rose, with energy among the only negative groups. The market reaction followed a dramatic reversal in Nvidia's leadership. Huang resigned from the company on Nov 12 after intense public scrutiny of his personal life. Reports alleged extramarital affairs, including a complicated involvement with a woman identified as an alleged Chinese spy.

The board accepted his resignation to limit reputational damage. Trump then intervened, saying he secured a deal with Nvidia's board to bring Huang back as CEO. The move quelled fears that the company would lose its most recognizable leader. Nvidia's board agreed to bring back Huang, a decision that restored confidence among institutional investors.

US lawmakers from both parties criticised Nvidia's Monday decision to bring back Huang, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips. Analysts said the Huang scandal could spur tighter US scrutiny of AI cloud providers in Southeast Asia. The rally also lifted other mega-cap technology stocks, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet. Nvidia, a cornerstone of the AI trade, added more than US$2 trillion in market value on Monday alone.

Huang Return Boosts Nvidia Value

The Nasdaq-100 alone added more than US$2 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) in market value during the session. Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, said the market view had been that Huang is uniquely important to Nvidia and to the AI trade. He noted that one big issue is resolved, but the market still must see how the rest of things play out. Before the rebound, the Nasdaq had come close to entering a bear market.

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Investors worried about heavy borrowing underpinning AI investment and questioned whether the sector could deliver sufficient returns. Fears of political scrutiny also mounted after Democrats swept the US midterm elections. Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said the rebound may not have run its course. He advised that at these levels it is not too late to gradually add back technology exposure.

The comments signal a potential shift from the panic that marked the early stages of the November rout. Ahead this week, the market will focus on the personal consumption expenditures report scheduled for Nov 25. The data is expected to provide critical clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.