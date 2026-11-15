Nvidia Employees Rally Behind Jensen Huang as He Weighs Return

Nvidia staff are calling for former CEO Jensen Huang to return as he discusses a possible comeback with confidants, while the board searches for a successor amid a scandal that has wiped US$1 trillion off the company's market value.

Nvidia employees are rallying behind former CEO Jensen Huang as calls grow for his return to lead the company once again. Some workers want their former boss back despite allegations about his personal life that preceded his departure.

Nvidia Employees Rally For Jensen Huang

An internal staff discussion has drawn more than 1,600 comments, with many workers expressing support for the 63-year-old founder and calling on the board to reconsider his exit. The discussion began with a suggestion-box submission from a longtime engineer. The employee urged the board to consider staff sentiment before making major decisions about Huang's future. One anonymous employee made the demand particularly direct: If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.

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Another said Huang had made mistakes but deserved another chance because of his contributions to the company. Support has also extended beyond the internal discussion. One employee sent a companywide email demanding greater transparency about Huang's exit. The staff member said supporting fairness did not mean abandoning someone whose leadership had meant so much to the company.

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He is someone whose leadership has meant so much to us, the staff wrote, while another exclaimed, If America fails the man who helped build its future, then this world does not deserve Jensen Huang. Another Nvidia employee, who had worked there for several years but was not authorised to speak publicly, said that support for Huang's return appeared widespread. The employee feared the company could suffer without its founder's leadership.

About two dozen employees had also expressed support for Huang on LinkedIn following his departure, with none identified as supporting his resignation during the same period. On Sunday, he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and said there was no excuse for his actions. The board announced his resignation on Thursday, after reports of another alleged affair involving a direct report involving an Nvidia employee. Huang has not publicly addressed these later reports.

Nvidia Financial Losses Amid Controversy

Nvidia appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, while former Synopsys CEO Harvey Jones became board chair. The controversy has also affected the company's standing. Nvidia lost US$1 trillion in market value after the allegations surfaced. US lawmakers and the FBI have also launched investigations, while possible new chip export controls have added to the uncertainty.

Many employees had expected the board to complete its investigation before making major changes. The original suggestion-box submission had asked for the findings to be shared with staff. Instead, Huang departed as the inquiry was beginning, leaving employees seeking answers about the decision. The board now faces an uncomfortable challenge: addressing staff concerns while dealing with serious allegations involving its former leader.

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Loyalty to a founder can be powerful, especially when employees associate a company's success with one person. Nvidia's next chapter will depend on more than whether Huang returns. The board must now address employees' concerns and explain why Huang's departure happened before the investigation was completed. Whatever the outcome, its priority should be transparency, accountability and a fair process for everyone involved.

Efforts To Bring Huang Back To Nvidia

Meanwhile, Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House. Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen, the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.

The FT also reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.