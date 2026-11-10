Nvidia Stock Plunges $190 Billion Amid CEO Jensen Huang Scandal and Probe

Nvidia market cap drops $190 billion after CEO Jensen Huang faces lawsuit over alleged affair. Analysts monitor Nov 17 results for impact on AI infrastructure demand.

Nvidia stock plummeted by approximately 4.3% on November 9, wiping out roughly US$190 billion in market value after the company launched an internal investigation into CEO Jensen Huang. The probe follows a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that Jensen Huang concealed an affair with Alice Huang, who is identified in legal documents as an alleged Chinese spy. This sudden corporate scandal has shaken investor confidence, introducing significant uncertainty into the financial outlook for the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

Legal Scandal Triggers Market Volatility

Nvidia shares closed lower on November 9 as the market digested the news that the company's chief executive was named in a lawsuit filed on that same date. The legal action accuses the leadership of defrauding shareholders by failing to disclose personal conflicts of interest that could impact national security and corporate governance. While Asian tech stocks experienced some positive momentum on November 10, Nvidia remains under intense pressure as investors question the stability of its top management.

Also read US Intelligence Suspected Alice Huang of Spying on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reports Say

The timing of the lawsuit exacerbates fears among Wall Street participants regarding a potential broader market slump. Although Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indices closed more than 2% higher on November 9, Nvidia's specific troubles highlight the vulnerability of high-growth technology stocks to unexpected corporate governance issues. Investors are now closely monitoring the situation to determine if this isolated incident will escalate into a systemic crisis or remain contained within the company.

Core Business Fundamentals Remain Strong

Despite the headline-grabbing legal drama, financial analysts maintain that Nvidia's core artificial intelligence business remains robust and unaffected by the CEO's personal affairs. The company continues to benefit from high global demand for AI computing power, with major hyperscalers planning to increase their capital expenditure on semiconductor chips over the next two years. This sustained demand provides a solid foundation for revenue growth, independent of the recent controversy surrounding Jensen Huang.

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Chong Yik Ban, a research analyst at Phillip Securities Research, emphasized that Nvidia's key customers remain technically locked into the company's hardware ecosystem. This lock-in effect is driven by the proprietary CUDA platform, which allows graphics processing units to handle complex computing tasks beyond standard graphics rendering. Competitors struggle to replicate this ecosystem, ensuring that Nvidia retains significant market share regardless of short-term political or personal scandals.

However, the legal situation raises questions about the long-term strategic direction of the company. As the first and only CEO in Nvidia's history, Jensen Huang's leadership has been central to its rise. The current probe seeks to determine if he will continue to lead the firm, a decision that could influence future business strategies and investor sentiment. Prospective investors may wait for clarity on the company's governance structure before making significant capital commitments.

Investors Await November 17 Financial Results

All market participants are now focused on Nvidia's upcoming quarterly earnings report scheduled for release on November 17. Analysts at platforms like Beansprout advise that investors should scrutinize both the quarterly sales figures and the forward guidance provided by management. Strong revenue growth alone may not suffice to reassure skeptics if the guidance suggests that demand for AI infrastructure is slowing down faster than expected.

Nvidia had previously guided revenue to approximately US$108 billion for the third quarter of its 2027 financial year, representing a 12% increase from the previous quarter. Ng Hui Min, a senior investment analyst, noted that investors must watch for indicators of deteriorating financial health, such as lower spending forecasts and weaker semiconductor demand. If these negative signs appear alongside falling cash flow, the company's valuation could face further downward pressure.

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Conversely, if Nvidia delivers stronger-than-expected sales and positive guidance, it would reinforce the view that demand for AI infrastructure remains resilient. Widening credit spreads could serve as another warning sign, as they increase borrowing costs for customers and potentially dampen capital expenditure plans. The November 17 results will serve as a critical test of the company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory amidst the current noise.

US Policy Shifts Impact Data Center Plans

Beyond internal corporate issues, Nvidia faces external risks from shifting US political policies following the midterm elections on November 3. With Democrats taking over both chambers of Congress, there is growing opposition to building data centers in the United States, particularly in states facing potential regulatory restrictions. Goldman Sachs estimates that 45% of planned US data center capacity is located in states where tax incentives or moratoriums could delay projects.

Texas, which already accounts for roughly 25% of the planned nationwide data center buildout, has become a focal point for these regulatory concerns. The state turning blue for the first time since 2002 adds to the uncertainty surrounding large-scale infrastructure investments. Tighter restrictions on data center development could push chip orders into later quarters, affecting Nvidia's quarterly performance and longer-term revenue projections.

Energy costs and electricity affordability have also emerged as important policy considerations as data centers increase their power demand. These regulatory and political factors could lead to a broader reduction in investment plans within the AI sector. While the implications may differ across various parts of the industry, the combination of corporate scandal and political headwinds creates a complex landscape for Nvidia's future growth. Investors must navigate these competing forces to assess the true value of their holdings in the semiconductor giant.