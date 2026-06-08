Nvidia Strengthens AI Presence in South Korea with Strategic Partnerships

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's visit to South Korea has led to significant deals with local tech giants SK Hynix, Naver, and Doosan, as the company looks to expand its AI footprint in the manufacturing powerhouse.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's recent visit to South Korea has culminated in strategic partnerships with local tech giants, signaling the company's commitment to driving AI innovation in the region.

During his trip, Huang met with top corporate executives, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Naver founder and Chairman Lee Hae-jin, over a Korean barbecue dinner. The visit has resulted in several significant deals. SK Hynix and Nvidia have signed a multi-year technology partnership to advance next-generation memory for global AI data centers.

SK Hynix, a leading memory chipmaker, aims to enter new AI fields like personal AI and physical AI through this collaboration, ensuring a stable supply of memory chips despite the long development cycles of advanced memory semiconductors. Meanwhile, SK Telecom, a subsidiary of SK Group, plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea using Nvidia's technology, with the first AI data center scheduled to come online in 2027.

Nvidia has also announced cooperation with South Korean internet giant Naver and conglomerate Doosan, both of which will use Nvidia's technology to build AI data centers. Doosan, which supplies materials for Nvidia's most powerful chips and develops robots, expects its energy solutions to be used in Nvidia's data center platforms and plans to integrate Nvidia's physical AI technology. South Korea, a manufacturing powerhouse, is home to major chip, electronics, car, and ship manufacturers.

SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are the world's two largest memory chip producers, making these partnerships crucial for Nvidia's global AI strategy





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