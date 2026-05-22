NVIDIA to Open Artificial Intelligence Research Hub in Singapore

Singapore is set to boost its AI capabilities with the opening of NVIDIA's first research hub in the city-state. The new lab will focus on improving AI infrastructure efficiency for interacting with the physical environment, and will be collaborated with universities, industry groups, and government agencies.

Singapore is set to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by hosting the first research hub of US chip giant NVIDIA , according to recent reports.

The new lab will focus on improving AI infrastructure efficiency for interacting with the physical environment, beyond just chat windows and text prompts. This new development is part of Singapore's push to become a hub for AI innovation and testing, and it highlights the city-state's approach to deploying AI in a controlled and user-friendly manner. The lab will be collaborated with universities, industry groups, and government agencies, and will work towards developing commercial AI robotics systems.

A new testbed is also being planned for later this year, where companies can jointly design, deploy, and test AI robotics systems. The trials are expected to cover various tasks, including food delivery, parcel movement, cleaning, and security patrols, and are expected to support existing workers rather than replacing them. This move is part of the government's strategy to promote the safe adoption of AI in various sectors, including manufacturing, finance, and services.

Meanwhile, the city-state is also exploring ways to integrate AI into daily life, and is studying standards, testing frameworks, and the proper adoption of AI. This approach emphasizes the importance of deploying AI in a way that enhances human capabilities, rather than replacing workers or causing disruption





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