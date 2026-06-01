Nvidia Unveils New Chip to 'Reinvent the PC' for AI Era

Nvidia has unveiled a new chip, RTX Spark PC, designed to run AI agents locally and transform the traditional PC into an Agentic AI personal computer. The chip is part of Nvidia's effort with Microsoft to 'reinvent the PC' for the AI era and is expected to overhaul how users engage with AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced a new chip, RTX Spark PC, during a keynote speech at the Computex trade show in Taipei , Taiwan , on June 1, 2026.

The chip is designed to run AI agents locally and is part of Nvidia's effort with Microsoft to 'reinvent the PC' for the AI era. The RTX Spark PC chip is a result of three years of collaboration between Nvidia and Microsoft, and was developed with Taiwan's MediaTek. The chip is expected to overhaul how users engage with AI and is designed to transform the traditional app-centric PC into a real useful Agentic AI personal computer.

Nvidia's Vera central processing unit is also designed for AI agents and has early adopters such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX. The Vera CPU is expected to give Nvidia access to a new US$200 billion market and is considered the company's new major growth driver. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed concerns that AI would reduce demand for software engineers, arguing instead that the technology would drive hiring by making workers more productive.

The company plans to invest around US$150 billion a year in Taiwan, describing it as the epicentre of the AI revolution. The speech at the Taipei Music Hall comes after Huang accompanied US President Donald Trump on a visit to Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping





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