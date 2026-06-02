Nvidia Unveils RTX Spark Personal AI Computer with Microsoft at Computex

NVIDIA and Microsoft introduced the RTX Spark, a personal AI computer that redefines user interaction by allowing users to ask the PC to perform tasks instead of traditional input methods. The device, powered by a custom Arm-based CPU, will launch this fall from multiple OEMs.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Nvidia RTX Spark at the Computex trade show in Taiwan on Monday. The company had previously teased the announcement on social media platform X, alongside Microsoft and Arm Holdings.

Huang described the Nvidia-powered Windows PC as the personal AI computer, emphasizing a shift from traditional interaction methods like launching apps, clicking, and typing to a model where users simply ask and the PC does the work. Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the breakthrough as a step toward delivering unmetered intelligence to every home and desk with Windows.

The device is a slim Windows laptop with all-day battery life and premium displays, set to debut this fall between September and November. Major manufacturers including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI will release initial models, with Acer and GIGABYTE to follow. The computer features a custom Arm-based CPU design developed with MediaTek to enhance power efficiency, performance, and connectivity





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NVIDIA RTX Spark Personal AI Computer Computex Microsoft Jensen Huang Satya Nadella Arm-Based CPU Mediatek Windows Laptop

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