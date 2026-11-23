OCBC Bank reorganizes wholesale banking into three divisions, appointing Ang Eng Siong to lead the large corporate segment starting January 2027. This strategic shift aims to enhance service for multinational clients across Asia and drive growth in structured solutions and cross-border connectivity.

OCBC has officially appointed Ang Eng Siong, the current chief executive of OCBC China, as the new head of global corporate banking. This significant leadership change is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, marking a pivotal moment in the bank's strategic evolution. The appointment coincides with a comprehensive reorganization of the bank's wholesale banking business, designed to sharpen its focus and improve service delivery to a diverse range of key client segments.

Strategic Reorganization of Wholesale Banking

Announced on November 23, the restructuring will divide the wholesale banking operations into three distinct divisions. This transformational move aims to better serve large corporations, multinational companies, financial institutions, the public sector, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The new structure allows OCBC to tailor its offerings more precisely to the unique needs of each sector, ensuring a more specialized and efficient approach to client management. This strategic shift underscores the bank's commitment to adapting to the evolving landscape of corporate finance and institutional banking services across its core markets.

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Ang Eng Siong Leads Large Corporate Segment

Under the new organizational framework, Ang Eng Siong will lead the division labeled GWB 1, which focuses specifically on scaling the large corporate segment. His leadership will cover core markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Greater China, as well as the bank's overseas branches. Ang joined OCBC in July 2009 as a management associate and moved to China in 2015 to join the corporate banking team. He was appointed CEO of OCBC China in 2023 and will continue in that role until a successor is appointed. His extensive experience in the region positions him to drive growth and deepen relationships with major corporate clients across Asia.

Elaine Lam Expands Institutional Mandate

Current global corporate banking head Elaine Lam will transition to lead GWB 3, which covers global institutional, investment, and transaction banking. Lam, who has held her current position since 2016, has successfully grown the bank's corporate banking franchise in specialized and high-growth sectors. She has strengthened cross-selling capabilities and built a diversified business across OCBC's core markets and overseas branches. Under her new mandate, GWB 3 will expand its focus on products and structured solutions to support large corporates and SMEs globally. This division will deepen cross-selling opportunities through greater global institutional and industry coverage, while driving origination and strategic solutioning.

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SME Focus and Regional Connectivity

The third division, GWB 2, represents the current global commercial banking arm and will continue to be led by Elaine Heng. Her role will focus on the small and medium-sized enterprise segment, ensuring that smaller businesses receive dedicated support and resources. Tan Teck Long, OCBC group CEO, emphasized that this reorganization positions the bank to elevate customer service and meet the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The bank aims to enhance around Greater China-Asean connectivity, cross-border wealth, and differentiated customer propositions. Additionally, the bank is investing in artificial intelligence and digital transformation to further modernize its operations and improve client experiences.

Future Outlook and Operational Impact

OCBC states that the rejig will strengthen products, structured solutions, and cross-selling capabilities across the organization. By separating the large corporate, institutional, and SME segments into distinct divisions, the bank can deploy specialized teams and resources more effectively. Ang and Lam bring long experience and a proven record of growth in their current roles, which will be critical in executing this new strategy. The reorganization is expected to result in more agile decision-making and faster response times for clients. This structural change reflects OCBC's long-term vision to remain a leader in regional banking by adapting to the specific demands of different corporate client groups.