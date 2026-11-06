OCBC Q3 net profit rises 3% to S$2.04 billion, beats estimates and raises 2026 loan growth outlook

OCBC posted a 3% year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit to S$2.04 billion, beating analyst estimates, and raised its 2026 loan growth forecast despite weakness at insurance arm Great Eastern.

OCBC reported on Nov 6 that its third-quarter net profit rose 3 per cent from a year earlier to S$2.04 billion, beating analyst estimates, and the bank raised its 2026 outlook.

The result compared with S$1.98 billion a year earlier. It was slightly above the mean estimate of S$2.01 billion from four analysts polled by LSEG, and also came in slightly above the S$2 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of seven analysts. Net interest income for the quarter rose 2 per cent to S$2.31 billion, lifted by loan growth and improved yields despite higher funding costs.

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OCBC Net Interest Income Rise Offset By Margin Fall

The bank also reported a 4 per cent year-on-year rise in net interest income, helped by growth in customer loans and high-quality non-commercial assets. However, the performance was dragged down by an 18-basis-point fall in net interest margin, a key profitability gauge. Trading and insurance income declined 10 per cent and 37 per cent year-on-year respectively, largely due to the weaker investment performance of its insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings.

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OCBC's customer flow trading income jumped 29 per cent from a year earlier, although non-customer flow trading and investment income swung to a S$15 million loss in the third quarter. In the third quarter, banking operations profit rose 8 per cent to a record S$1.90 billion, supported by loan growth, continued momentum in customer flow trading income and resilient fees. The lender said the underlying business of its insurance arm under Great Eastern Holdings remained resilient.

Its insurance subsidiary Great Eastern reported a 72 per cent year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit to S$102.9 million on Nov 2, weighed down by weaker investment valuations and a one-off loss from the partial divestment of its Indonesian subsidiary. The bank said Great Eastern saw mark-to-market losses in its bond portfolio in the third quarter, while significant gains from equities made in the second quarter were not repeated.

Great Eastern Weakness Drags Down Wealth Management Income

The group's wealth management income, comprising income from private banking, premier private client, premier banking, insurance, asset management and stockbroking, declined 25 per cent from the previous quarter due to weaker investment performance at Great Eastern. Excluding Great Eastern, banking wealth management income rose 2 per cent to a record high of S$1.12 billion, as the lender continued to benefit from Asia's wealth boom.

For the first nine months, wealth management fees rose 25 per cent to a record S$1.33 billion and non-interest income from wholesale banking grew 24 per cent. OCBC's net profit for the quarter was 8 per cent below the record level in the second quarter of 2026, mainly due to weaker investment performance in insurance and shareholders' funds.

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OCBC Raises Loan Growth Forecast To Low Double Digits

Net profit for the first nine months of 2026 rose 10 per cent from a year earlier to S$6.24 billion, driven by broad-based growth across wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance. The bank said it is monitoring the evolving Middle East conflict and energy market situation, as well as market conditions in Indonesia. It raised its 2026 loan growth forecast to low double digits, from its previous projection of high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth.

OCBC expects total income to grow by at least a mid-single-digit percentage this year, while net interest income is projected to be flat or decline slightly. Credit costs are also expected in the range of 15-20 bps, from 20-25 bps previously.