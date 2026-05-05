OCBC to Acquire HSBC’s Indonesian Wealth Portfolio

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) will acquire certain assets and liabilities of HSBC’s wealth and premier banking portfolio in Indonesia, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The deal includes 336,000 customers and $6.6 billion in assets under management.

Singaporean banking giant Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation ( OCBC ) is significantly expanding its footprint in Indonesia through the acquisition of key wealth and premier banking assets and liabilities from HSBC Indonesia .

This strategic move, announced on May 4th, 2025, underscores a broader trend within the global banking sector of streamlining retail operations and reallocating capital towards more profitable ventures. The deal will see OCBC Indonesia, formally known as PT Bank OCBC NISP, absorb HSBC Indonesia’s International Wealth and Premier Banking portfolio, a substantial addition encompassing 336,000 customers, a robust $6.6 billion in assets under management, and a dedicated team of approximately 1,300 professionals.

This acquisition positions OCBC to capitalize on the growth potential of Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, and further solidify its position as a leading financial institution in the region. The portfolio itself is comprised of a diverse range of financial products, including S$4.3 billion in customer investments spanning mutual funds, bonds, and insurance, alongside $2.3 billion in customer deposits and a comparatively modest $0.3 billion retail loan book, all figures based on unaudited data as of December 31st. The transaction is not merely an expansion of customer base and assets; it represents a calculated step towards enhancing OCBC Indonesia’s overall financial strength and market competitiveness.

HSBC’s decision to divest these assets stems from a strategic review of its Indonesian wealth and premier banking operations, aligning with a broader organizational effort to simplify its structure and focus on core strengths. While exiting the wealth and premier banking segment, HSBC remains firmly committed to its corporate and institutional banking business within Indonesia, indicating a continued belief in the country’s long-term economic prospects.

For OCBC, the acquisition is projected to deliver substantial benefits, including a 25 percent increase in assets under management and a more than 150 percent surge in credit card balances. The bank anticipates that the deal will be accretive to earnings following its completion, excluding any one-off transaction costs. The financial terms of the acquisition are structured with a premium component, potentially reaching up to $480 million, with the final consideration to be determined upon completion of the transaction.

This acquisition marks the first major strategic initiative spearheaded by OCBC Group CEO Tan Teck Long since his appointment in January, signaling a clear direction for the bank under his leadership – a focus on scaling operations and strengthening its presence in key Southeast Asian markets. The previous acquisition of PT Bank Commonwealth Indonesia in 2024 further demonstrates this commitment to growth within the Indonesian financial landscape.

The transaction is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2027 and will be entirely funded through internal resources by OCBC Indonesia, minimizing any impact on OCBC’s overall financial stability. The bank has affirmed that the acquisition is not expected to materially affect its net tangible assets, earnings per share, or capital adequacy ratios. This careful financial structuring underscores OCBC’s prudent approach to expansion and its commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The move is indicative of a wider trend in the banking industry where institutions are reassessing their global strategies and focusing on areas where they can achieve sustainable growth and profitability. Singaporean banks, in particular, are actively pursuing opportunities to deepen their wealth management and consumer banking franchises across Southeast Asia, recognizing the region’s immense potential.

The acquisition of HSBC’s Indonesian wealth portfolio provides OCBC with a significant competitive advantage, allowing it to tap into a growing affluent customer base and further enhance its position as a leading wealth management provider in the region. This strategic alignment with Indonesia’s economic trajectory positions OCBC for continued success in the years to come, solidifying its role as a key player in the Southeast Asian financial ecosystem





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OCBC Indonesia to acquire HSBC's wealth and premier banking portfolioOCBC Indonesia agrees to acquire HSBC's wealth and premier banking portfolio in Indonesia, adding 336,000 customers and S$6.6 billion in assets under management. The deal is part of HSBC's strategic review to simplify operations and OCBC's expansion in Southeast Asia.

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