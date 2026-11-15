October 2026 Million-Dollar HDB Resales Hit Record High of 238

Resale flat transactions exceeding one million dollars reached an unprecedented 238 units in October 2026. Skyparc @ Dawson led the market with a top sale of $1.82m.

The resale flat market in Singapore witnessed a historic surge in October 2026, with the volume of million-dollar transactions reaching an all-time high of 238. These flash estimates, released by property data platforms 99.co and SRX, indicate a sustained upward trajectory in high-value residential sales that has persisted since the summer of that year. This milestone underscores the deepening polarization in the housing market, where prime locations and superior unit configurations command premium valuations independent of broader economic fluctuations.

Record-Breaking Sales Volume and Pricing

The figure of 238 million-dollar flats sold in October 2026 represents a significant escalation from the 187 transactions recorded just a few months earlier in July 2026. This steady month-on-month increase highlights a robust demand for established Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates that have matured into highly desirable neighborhoods. The data suggests that buyers are increasingly willing to pay top dollar for ready-to-move-in properties in well-connected towns rather than waiting for newer developments in the public sector pipeline.

Also read Christmas day lunch 2026 in Singapore: Festive buffets and brunches to book

At the pinnacle of this market activity was a five-room flat located at Skyparc @ Dawson, which sold for $1.82 million. This transaction established the highest price point for any resale flat during the entire month of October 2026. The significant premium commanded by this specific unit reflects the enduring appeal of the Dawson precinct, which benefits from its proximity to the Central Area and its status as one of the older, well-established mature estates in Singapore.

Distribution Across Top Performing Towns

The geographical distribution of these high-value sales reveals that established mature estates continue to dominate the upper end of the market. Toa Payoh emerged as the leading town for million-dollar transactions, recording 39 sales in October 2026. This strong performance is consistent with Toa Payoh's reputation as a prime residential hub, offering extensive amenities, excellent connectivity via the Downtown and Circle Lines, and a mature community infrastructure that appeals to affluent buyers seeking convenience and status.

Advertisement

Queenstown followed closely as the second-highest performing town, accounting for 31 million-dollar flat sales during the month. As Singapore's first new town, Queenstown has undergone significant rejuvenation, maintaining its allure through its leafy environment, proximity to the one-north business district, and strong transport links. Bedok secured the third position with 26 transactions, demonstrating the sustained demand in the eastern region where large family flats are highly sought after by multi-generational households.

Market Reach and Additional Transaction Hubs

Beyond the top three towns, million-dollar transactions were widely distributed across numerous other Estates, indicating a broad-based strength in the resale market rather than isolated spikes in a few locations. The remaining sales took place in Bukit Merah, Bishan, Kallang/Whampoa, and Tampines, alongside significant activity in Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Punggol, and Clementi. This wide dispersion suggests that high valuations are not confined to a single enclave but are occurring across various mature and non-mature towns with strong local appeal.

Further contributions to the 238-record total came from transactions in Serangoon, the Central Area, Hougang, Pasir Ris, and Sengkang. Additional sales were recorded in Marine Parade, Woodlands, Jurong East, Bukit Timah, Bukit Batok, and Yishun. The involvement of towns like Bukit Timah and the Central Area, which are rare for HDB transactions, highlights the exceptional premium placed on location and exclusivity. Even towns traditionally associated with more affordable entry points, such as Yishun and Woodlands, saw movement in the million-dollar segment, driven by specific high-rise or well-located units.

Strategic Implications for Property Buyers

The data from 99.co and SRX points to a structural shift in how HDB flats are valued, with price discovery becoming increasingly transparent and competitive. For potential buyers, the October 2026 data serves as a critical reference point for understanding market ceilings, particularly in the five-room segment which is typically the most liquid and popular configuration for resale. The performance of Skyparc @ Dawson at $1.82m sets a clear benchmark for similar units in nearby mature estates, influencing negotiation dynamics across the board.

Advertisement

Investors and homeowners alike are closely monitoring these flash estimates to gauge the longevity of the current upcycle. The consistency of high-volume sales since July 2026 suggests that the demand is not merely speculative but rooted in genuine housing needs and wealth effects among existing homeowners looking to upgrade. As the year progresses, these metrics will remain essential for policymakers and market analysts to assess whether the HDB resale market is cooling or if the high valuations are becoming entrenched as the new normal for prime public housing stock.