Off-Duty Police Sergeant Bryan Awarded For Saving Self-Harming Woman

Sergeant Bryan received recognition for his quick actions to disarm and restrain a distressed woman on Nov 9. His intervention prevented a potential tragedy on a busy road.

Police Sergeant Bryan has been officially recognized by the Singapore Police Force for his decisive actions on October 9, which prevented a serious incident involving a woman in distress. The force shared details of the event on Monday, November 9, highlighting the officer's courage and composure under pressure while he was off duty.

The Incident On October 9

Sergeant Bryan was traveling home when he encountered a woman standing in the middle of the road who appeared to be in significant mental distress. Police described her behavior as dangerous, noting that she was self-harming and attempting to jump into the path of oncoming vehicles. The situation posed an immediate threat to her life and potentially to other motorists.

Also read SS United States Sunk Off Destin to Create World's Largest Artificial Reef

Immediate Intervention By Officer

Bryan assessed the volatile scene and decided to intervene before official backup units could arrive on the scene. He approached the woman and successfully restrained her safely, ensuring she could not harm herself or others. During the struggle, the off-duty sergeant also managed to disarm her, removing any potential weapons or objects that could cause further injury.

Background Of The Sergeant

The Singapore Police Force noted that Sergeant Bryan is not just an ordinary patrol officer but serves as a member of the ground response force. He also holds the position of an auxiliary personal security officer within the Police Security Command. This specialized training likely contributed to his ability to handle the high-pressure situation effectively.

Advertisement

Bryan's Humble Response To Fame

Despite the official praise from his superiors, Sergeant Bryan remained humble about his actions. When asked to reflect on the incident, he stated that he simply did what he believed was right in that moment. He emphasized that as an officer, he could not walk away when he saw someone in danger, regardless of whether he was currently on or off duty.

Recognition And Public Safety Message

The police highlighted that Bryan's quick thinking and calm demeanor were crucial in keeping the woman safe until professional help could take over. The incident serves as a reminder of the bravery shown by officers who go beyond their call of duty. The Singapore Police Force commended him for his service and dedication to public safety.

Support For Mental Health Issues

The case has drawn attention to the importance of mental health support in the community. The Singapore Association for Mental Health provides assistance for those in crisis. Individuals can contact them at 1800-283-7019 for help. Additionally, the National Mindline is available around the clock at 1771 or via WhatsApp at 6669-1771 for immediate support.