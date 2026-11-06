SMRT bus captain Mohd Fakhruzan, 49, dies after BKE crash, another driver arrested

An off-duty SMRT bus captain died after his motorcycle collided with a bus and a lorry on the BKE on Nov 4. His wife paid tribute as police arrested another bus driver.

A 49-year-old SMRT bus captain died after a collision involving his motorcycle, a bus and a lorry on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands on Nov 4.

The Singaporean was identified as Mohd Fakhruzan, a Malaysian who had worked as an SMRT bus captain for nearly three years. He was riding his motorcycle home after work when the crash occurred at about 3.30pm. He later died in hospital. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at around 3.30pm.

Also read Off-duty SMRT bus captain killed in BKE crash; another bus driver arrested

Police Arrest Second Bus Driver

Another bus driver, a 55-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the fatal collision, the police said. The Land Transport Authority had alerted motorists to the accident on the BKE towards Woodlands, after the exit towards Mandai Road, and advised them to avoid lanes two and three. Fakhruzan had spoken to his wife on WhatsApp at about 10am on Wednesday, telling her he expected to reach their Johor Bahru home by 5pm.

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His wife, identified as Habsah, 46, told Shin Min Daily News on Thursday that she learnt about the accident through a call from her husband friend.

"My husband friend called to tell me the terrible news, saying a bus had hit him from behind," she said. "He was always very careful when riding his motorcycle. I would remind him to be careful every time.

" "Everything happened so suddenly," Habsah said. "I can not even think about what to do with life now. I also need to talk to his siblings.

" She described him as a good husband and father, saying he was responsible and took good care of his family. He used to work as a private-hire vehicle driver in Malaysia, but decided to find work in Singapore to provide more for his family, she said. As Habsah did not have a passport, she could not travel to Singapore to claim her husband body, the report said. Instead, his brother collected the body and took it back to Malaysia.

NGO Helps Family With Burial

The 1ThirdMedia Movement, a non-governmental organisation, helped with his burial arrangements and the transportation of his body to his home in Johor Bahru. Fakhruzan leaves behind his wife and three children - two sons aged 10 and 13, and an 18-year-old daughter. An SMRT spokesperson, Gay, said on Nov 5 in response to media queries: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, a bus captain.

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Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are in touch with his family and will provide the support they need.

" In a video of the accident aftermath posted on Facebook, a blue motorcycle can be seen lying on its side on the second leftmost lane, with a detached top case a few metres away. A lorry with its hazard lights flashing is seen further down the same lane, while a blue bus is in the lane to its right.

Traffic Accident Statistics Show Rise

According to the Traffic Police mid-year road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026. The number of people injured in traffic accidents rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9 per cent of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.