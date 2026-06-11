Office Buildings Offer Stronger Workplace Experiences with Rental Premiums

Buildings that offer stronger workplace experiences can command rental premiums of up to 20 per cent as companies seek to bring employees back to the office. Singapore's office buildings are increasingly offering amenities such as pickleball courts, fitness classes, and retail pop-ups to compete for tenants in a tight market.

Buildings that offer stronger workplace experiences can command rental premiums of up to 20 per cent as companies seek to bring employees back to the office, analysts say.

Singapore's office buildings are increasingly offering amenities such as pickleball courts, fitness classes, and retail pop-ups to compete for tenants in a tight market. Placemaking initiatives, which transform shared spaces into areas for wellness, leisure, and social activities, are driving this trend. Property owners say the trend is being driven by changing workplace expectations and companies' efforts to encourage staff back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Frasers Property Singapore, placemaking has become an integral part of the way its office developments are managed, with amenities such as urban farming plots, food truck events, fitness programmes, and pickleball courts. CapitaLand's properties also offer workplace experiences and events organized through its wider retail network. The secret to turning an office into a happy space is to design it like a spa, says workplace wellness expert Mr David McKellar.

Singapore's office market remains supported by limited new supply and steady demand from sectors such as financial services. With supply constrained and tenants continuing to favour prime CBD locations, analysts expect office rents to continue rising in the coming years





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Office Buildings Workplace Experiences Rentals Premiums Placemaking Initiatives Amenities Singapore's Office Market Limited New Supply Steady Demand Prime CBD Locations Office Rents Workplace Wellness Expert

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