Oil falls as US midterm election results awaited, Trump ends $4 billion Israel aid

Oil prices slipped as investors awaited US midterm election results and Middle East peace talks, while President Trump announced he would stop $4 billion in funding to Israel.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Nov 4 as investors awaited the results of the US midterm elections and their potential impact on peace talks in the Middle East.

Oil Prices Slip Ahead of US Midterm Elections

The vote counting was underway in elections that will determine whether President Donald Trump's Republican Party retains control of Congress for the rest of his second term. Brent futures fell 26 US cents, or 0.25 per cent, to US$103.34 a barrel by 9.57am Singapore time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 53 US cents, or 0.55 per cent, to US$95.56.

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In the previous session, Brent eased more than 1 per cent to its lowest level in nearly four weeks as traders weighed talks to end the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Global equity markets wobbled on Tuesday as investors eyed the outcome of the US midterm elections. Most polls and nonpartisan analysts expect Democrats to wrest the House of Representatives from Republicans while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

A sweep by Democrats could lead to tougher oversight of AI and more corporate regulation. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended higher, led by gains in industrial, technology and communication services stocks, while consumer staples and materials shares drove losses. The Dow finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.36 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent.

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The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.58 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.06 per cent.

"Over the past three weeks, there's basically been three primary events that the market has been factoring in and trying to see what the results would be: the first one was the Fed meeting last week; the second one was the earnings season; and today we're getting the third one, which is the midterm elections," said Wasif Latif, chief investment officer at Sarmaya Partners. "The Fed meeting was pretty much a non-event," he said.

"The earnings season has been good overall although it's been rough for some of the hyperscalers because high interest rate is beginning to have an impact on the market's appetite for more debt spending. As for the elections, we know the polls are predicting a strong showing for the Democrat side but the market might not yet be appreciating a potential pushback on data centres.

Trump Halts Israel Funding Amidst Middle East Tensions

" US President Donald Trump announced he had agreed to stop $4 billion in funding to Israel at the end of the year. He said Israel no longer needed the funding and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using the US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans. He had made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the aid, he said in an interview on Fox News.

The comments sent oil prices lower. Brent crude futures fell 1.12 per cent to settle at US$103.60 a barrel. Markets remained on watch for any progress in talks to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, as Qatar stepped up mediation efforts to avert an escalation of attacks after the US midterm elections. The United States and Iran are still far from a deal to end their war, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Overnight, the US carried out "defensive" strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island targeting surface-to-air missiles used against US assets, a US official said. Another official said the strikes appeared limited and did not signal a return to major combat operations. US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times on Nov 3 that the United States had no immediate plans to strike Iran.

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US Crude Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Data

Meanwhile, crude stocks fell by 5.27 million barrels in the week ended Oct 30, market sources said on Nov 4, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Eight analysts polled by Reuters had expected, on average, a rise of about 880,000 barrels in crude inventories. Petrol stocks rose by 1.43 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 1.19 million barrels from a week earlier, the sources said.

"Diesel inventories remain tight, while petrol stocks rose more than expected. The data are broadly supportive of oil prices," Haitong Futures said in a note on Nov 4. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due at 10.30am EST (11.30pm Singapore time) on Nov 4. In currencies, the dollar edged higher against major peers including the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

It was up 0.48 per cent at 158.70 against the yen and rose 0.28 per cent to 0.8208 against the franc. The euro was up 0.05 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1191. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, was flat at 101.86. It hit a one-month low on Monday.

Chinese Yuan Weakens as PBOC Raises Reserve Ratio

The Chinese yuan weakened against the US dollar after the People's Bank of China said it would raise the foreign exchange reserve ratio, a move aimed at putting the brakes on a long rally in the yuan. The yuan weakened 0.35 per cent against the greenback to 6.67 per dollar. In the bond market, the yield on government securities rose in the US and Europe.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 5.36 basis points to 4.948 per cent. The yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bund rose 1.39 basis points to 3.33 per cent. Cryptocurrencies stabilized after last week's Binance hack. Bitcoin was flat at US$77,835.07.

In the commodity market, spot gold rose 0.05 per cent to US$3,930.04 an ounce.