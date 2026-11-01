Oil patches spotted off Pulau Sebarok, Pulau Semakau and Selat Pauh; MPA investigating source

MPA has activated oil spill response contractors after oil patches were spotted in Singapore southern waters off Pulau Sebarok, Pulau Semakau and Selat Pauh on Nov 1. There is no impact on navigational traffic or port operations, and the source is under investigation.

Oil patches have been spotted in Singapore southern waters off Pulau Sebarok, Pulau Semakau and Selat Pauh, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

Authorities are investigating the source of the oil. MPA said it was alerted to a sighting of oil in the waters off Pulau Sebarok at about 10.25am on Nov 1. Aerial surveillance by MPA later confirmed several patches of oil off Pulau Sebarok, Pulau Semakau and Selat Pauh. MPA said there were no sightings of oil patches near West Coast, Sentosa, the Southern Islands or East Coast during the aerial checks.

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MPA Activates Oil Spill Response Contractors

MPA has activated its oil spill response contractors. Terminals in the area have been directed to deploy their own spill response resources. Relevant agencies have also been alerted to take precautionary measures to protect shorelines if necessary. MPA said ships have also been alerted to report any sightings of oil patches.

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There has been no impact to navigational traffic and port operations, MPA said. Ships continue to move through the area without obstruction. MPA is continuing with surveillance, working with agencies and terminals to mitigate and clean up the oil patches, and investigating the source of the oil. The investigation into the source remains a priority.

Continuous monitoring is being conducted to ensure the situation does not escalate. Pulau Semakau, which is home to Singapore only landfill, is about 8km south of the mainland. Selat Pauh is a stretch of water near Pulau Semakau. The affected maritime zones are in Singapore southern waters.

Singapore Faces Another Oil Spill Incident

The incident comes after a major oil spill in June 2024, when about 400 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel were released after a dredger hit a stationary bunker vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal. The oil subsequently washed up on several coastlines, including Sentosa, East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and the Southern Islands. MPA said it is committed to transparency and swift action to resolve the environmental issue promptly.

Authorities are focused on preventing further spread and mitigating environmental impact without disrupting busy shipping lanes. Preventive strategies are in place to safeguard local ecosystems and public spaces.