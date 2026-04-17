Oil Prices Dip Amidst Ceasefire Hopes and Potential US-Iran Talks

Crude oil prices declined as a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect and President Trump indicated the possibility of weekend talks with Iran, potentially easing fears of prolonged Middle East conflict and its impact on global oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil prices experienced a downward trend in early trading on Friday, April 17th, driven by a palpable sense of optimism that the escalating conflict in the Middle East might be approaching a resolution. This sentiment was largely bolstered by the commencement of a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, a significant development in de-escalating regional tensions.

Compounding this hopeful outlook, President Donald Trump announced the potential for high-level talks between the United States and Iran over the upcoming weekend, suggesting a diplomatic pathway might be opening. In response to these geopolitical shifts, Brent crude futures saw a decline of US$1.34, or 1.35 percent, settling at US$98.05 per barrel at 12:21 AM GMT (8:21 AM SGT). Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures decreased by US$1.65, or 1.74 percent, reaching US$93.40 per barrel. This pullback serves to temper some of the gains recorded in the preceding trading session, reflecting a market reacting to perceived reductions in risk premium associated with oil supply disruptions. Central to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the prolonged Iran war, which has had a profound impact on global energy markets by closing the vital Strait of Hormuz for seven weeks and consequently choking off approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply, President Trump highlighted a crucial concession from Tehran. He revealed that Iran had put forth an offer to refrain from possessing nuclear weapons for a period exceeding 20 years. Trump conveyed his cautious optimism to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, stating, We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran. This potential breakthrough on the nuclear issue could be a pivotal moment in bridging the divide between the two nations and paving the way for broader de-escalation. It is important to note the recent volatility in oil prices. Throughout March, oil prices had surged by an impressive 50 percent, marking a record-breaking run. While they have only recently dipped below the US$100 per barrel threshold, they have largely maintained a position within the US$90 range for the entirety of the current week. The conflict in Lebanon, orchestrated by Israel, has been a significant impediment to securing a comprehensive peace agreement that President Trump has been actively pursuing to end the wider war with Iran, a conflict he initiated alongside Israel in late February. Adding further nuance to the diplomatic landscape, two Iranian sources speaking to Reuters on Thursday indicated that the United States and Iranian negotiators have recalibrated their expectations. Instead of aiming for a complete and all-encompassing peace accord, they are now focused on forging a temporary memorandum of understanding. The primary objective of this interim agreement would be to prevent an immediate resurgence of hostilities and establish a foundation for more sustained peace efforts. This pragmatic approach suggests a recognition of the complexities involved and a willingness to achieve incremental progress. Analysts from ING have provided a stark assessment of the economic ramifications of the ongoing situation, estimating that approximately 13 million barrels per day of oil flow have been severely disrupted due to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This substantial disruption underscores the critical importance of this waterway to global energy security and the significant economic consequences that arise from its inaccessibility. The potential resolution of the conflict and the reopening of the Strait are therefore keenly awaited by markets and policymakers alike





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Oil Prices Middle East Conflict Iran Strait Of Hormuz Diplomacy

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