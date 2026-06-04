Oil Prices Dip as U.S. House Blocks Trump's Iran War Powers Amid Middle East Tensions

Brent and WTI crude fall after a brief price rally, as U.S. lawmakers move to restrict President Trump's authority to advance military action against Iran. The move follows ongoing diplomatic outreach between Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, and is set against a backdrop of regional hostilities, inventory data showing a greater-than‑expected draw, and analyst expectations that supply‑demand imbalances will drive prices toward the upper end of the range.

The global oil market experienced a modest decline on Thursday, June 4, as geopolitical developments in the Middle East continued to weigh on prices. Brent crude futures slipped 67 cents, a 0.69 percent drop, to close at US$97.14 a barrel by 12:15 a.m. GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices fell 62 cents, a 0.65 percent decline, to US$95.40. These decreases followed a brief rally the day before, during which both benchmarks had risen roughly two percent, extending the gains that began on Wednesday after turmoil erupted in the region. The newly reported price falls come as Israel and Lebanon intensified their diplomatic outreach, bolstering hope for a wider agreement that could bring an end to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

At the same time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's authority to engage in military action against Iran, signaling a significant political shift in Washington. The resolution, approved by the Republican‑dominated House, would require Senate approval and a two‑thirds majority in both chambers to override an anticipated veto from the president.

The bill reflects growing pressure from lawmakers who believe that an unhampered war‑power grant could lead to renewed conflicts in an already volatile region. Trump hinted that the negotiation process with Iran might make significant headway this weekend, a claim that remains unverified as Tehran's foreign ministry reported that diplomatic contacts with Washington are ongoing but no substantive progress has been achieved.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi noted that both sides continue to examine the documents exchanged, underscoring a stand‑still in the talks. Beyond political maneuvers, the oil market has also been hitting the headlines for inventory movements. According to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude stockpiles dropped by eight million barrels to 433.7 million barrels for the week ending May 29. The fall in inventories surpassed the four‑million‑barrel draw forecasted by a Reuters poll.

Analysts, however, maintain that the market's supply‑demand imbalance is likely to keep prices poised toward the upper end of the anticipated range. Haitong Futures added that the rapid decline in global crude inventories could push prices upward, even in the face of political uncertainties.

The Middle Eastern region also experienced renewed hostilities this week, including Iranian attacks on Kuwaiti territory and U.S. military strikes aimed at the Strait of Hormuz, fuel supply routes and key shipping lanes that have historically been vulnerable. The dynamic interplay between political developments, inventory data, and the actions of regional actors has kept market participants on edge.

While Brent and WTI futures dipped on Thursday, the two‑day trend reveals only a momentary reality check amid a broader sense that global crude supplies are still strained. Traders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders alike must monitor how diplomatic solutions could materialize and whether U.S. policy changes will shift the balance of power in the Middle East, influencing both short‑term pricing and long‑term strategic dynamics of global oil supply.

As the week closes, observers will watch for further developments in U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts, the potential enforcement or rejection of the Congressional resolution, and any new changes in crude inventory levels. The continuing tension in the Gulf region and its impact on shipping schedules, coupled with the U.S. inventory decline, may set the stage for another round of volatility in the coming days.

The market's reaction to these compounded factors will play a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of oil prices through the summer and beyond





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