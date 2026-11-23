Crude oil prices fall as tech market concerns weigh on commodities, while Houthi attacks in the Gulf keep losses contained ahead of OPEC+ decision.

Crude oil prices declined on Monday, November 23, extending a three-week losing streak as negative sentiment in global financial markets spilled over into commodities. The broader selloff was driven by investor concerns regarding the artificial intelligence sector's ability to sustain economic growth, which weighed heavily on energy trading desks worldwide. Despite this downward pressure, losses were mitigated by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that threatened vital shipping lanes.

Market Selloff Drives Oil Lower

The United States West Texas Intermediate futures contract fell 15 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to reach US$83.26 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures dropped 28 cents, representing a 0.30 per cent decline, to settle at US$92.29 per barrel by 2.16am GMT, which corresponds to 10.16am Singapore Standard Time. These drops reflect a wider slump in US equity markets, where the technology-focused Nasdaq index plummeted 10 per cent during the previous week, signaling a significant shift in investor risk appetite.

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Asian and Global Equity Slumps

Asian equity markets opened lower on Monday, reinforcing the bearish mood that engulfed global finance. The technology-heavy South Korean market experienced a sharp four per cent decline, while major indices in China, Hong Kong, and Australia also posted losses. This coordinated drop across major financial hubs highlighted the interconnected nature of modern markets, where weakness in the high-growth technology sector quickly translated into reduced demand forecasts for industrial commodities like oil.

Geopolitical Tensions Limit Losses

However, the ongoing conflicts in the region prevented a more severe collapse in prices. Fighting related to the unresolved tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to impact the Gulf. On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for attacking a Saudi Arabian oil refinery. Throughout the weekend, multiple attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reported, keeping supply chain risks elevated for traders.

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Analysts Warn of Future Supply Risks

Mukesh Sahdev, the chief oil analyst at the Sydney-based firm XAnalysts, noted that momentum was currently carrying prices downward. Yet, he cautioned that the physical impact of the shipping attacks is already being felt. Sahdev observed that empty vessels, known as ballast, are accumulating in crude ports, while loaded ships are not moving as freely as they should. This imbalance suggests that the risk to global flows will begin to influence prices more directly in the near future as logistical bottlenecks tighten.

COP31 Talks Collapse Over Fossil Fuels

Adding to the complex energy landscape, international climate negotiations in Turkey faced a significant setback at the COP31 global climate summit. Talks collapsed on Sunday for the first time since 2009 because nations could not agree on including a statement regarding the phase-out of fossil fuels in the final text. Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing nations actively lobbied to exclude any mention of phasing out fossil fuels, asserting that these energy sources will remain critical to the global economy for the foreseeable future.

OPEC+ Sets Policy Decision Date

Looking ahead, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, are preparing to make critical output decisions. OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings on November 29. The primary objective of these meetings is to decide on the group's output policy for 2027. This upcoming deadline adds another layer of anticipation to the market, as producers aim to balance current price weaknesses with long-term revenue goals amid volatile geopolitical and economic conditions.