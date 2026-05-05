Oil Prices Jump as Iran Escalates Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices surged and stock markets fell after Iran attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz and set a UAE oil port ablaze, prompting a pledge from the US to reopen the strait. The situation has disrupted global oil flows and increased inflation concerns.

Global oil prices surged and stock market s experienced declines on Monday, May 4th, 2026, as Iran intensified its military actions, specifically targeting vessels in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and igniting a fire at a United Arab Emirates oil port.

This escalation represents the most significant development since a ceasefire was implemented four weeks prior. Brent crude futures witnessed a substantial increase of US$6.27, settling at US$114.44 per barrel, a rise of 5.8 percent. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed US$4.48, reaching US$106.42 per barrel, marking a 4.4 percent gain.

These price hikes occurred following a firm commitment from US President Donald Trump over the weekend, wherein he declared the US Navy would forcefully reopen the strait, a move that directly contributed to the heightened tensions. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, typically handles approximately 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil and gas, has faced significant disruptions for the past two months, creating substantial instability in the energy market.

The impact extended beyond oil, as US stock markets broadly retreated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.13 percent, the S&P 500 decreased by 0.41 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced a 0.19 percent decline, reflecting investor anxieties about the escalating geopolitical risks and their potential economic consequences.

Analysts at Edward Jones highlighted the potential for prolonged high oil prices to alter the impact of recent fiscal stimulus measures, suggesting that the tax cuts passed in 2025 could transition from being a stimulus to functioning as a shock absorber, mitigating the negative effects of inflation. The repercussions of the escalating conflict were also felt in European markets.

German automakers weighed heavily on regional equities after President Trump announced plans to impose increased tariffs on European cars and trucks on Friday. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.99 percent, indicating a widespread negative sentiment. Germany’s 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the Eurozone, rose by 5 basis points to 3.08 percent, reflecting growing concerns about inflation and potential monetary policy adjustments.

Notably, markets in London remained closed due to a public holiday, preventing a full assessment of the UK’s market reaction. The threat of oil-driven inflation prompted a rise in bond yields and introduced considerable complexity to the global monetary policy outlook. Market expectations have shifted dramatically, with a consensus now forming that the Federal Reserve will not implement any interest rate cuts this year.

Furthermore, there is growing anticipation of potential rate hikes from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, as central banks grapple with the challenge of controlling inflation in a volatile economic environment. Barclays joined a growing number of brokerages in forecasting that the Fed will maintain its current policy stance throughout the year, emphasizing the prevailing uncertainty and the need for cautious monetary policy.

The upcoming April payrolls report is expected to provide further insights and potentially influence market expectations regarding the future trajectory of interest rates. Beyond the oil and stock markets, currency markets also experienced turbulence, with traders closely monitoring for potential intervention by Japanese authorities to bolster the yen. The dollar initially experienced a sharp decline against the yen in Asian trading, but subsequently reversed course, demonstrating the sensitivity of the market to geopolitical developments and potential policy responses.

The Japanese yen was last trading down 0.04 percent against the US dollar, at a rate of 157.12 per dollar. Experts at BBVA argued that the case for Japanese intervention is compelling, citing the inflationary pressures stemming from a weaker yen through increased import prices, the US administration’s apparent willingness to support such action, and Japan’s substantial foreign exchange reserves.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of major currencies including the yen and the euro, rose by 0.28 percent to 98.44, reflecting the overall risk-off sentiment and the strengthening of the dollar as a safe-haven asset. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a major source of concern for global markets, with the potential for further escalation and disruption to energy supplies remaining a significant risk.

The combined impact of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and shifting monetary policy expectations is creating a challenging environment for investors and policymakers alike, demanding careful monitoring and proactive risk management strategies. The long-term consequences of these events will likely depend on the ability of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability to the region





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