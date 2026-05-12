Oil Prices Jump as US-Iran Ceasefire Optimism Fades; China-US Trade Tension Looms

Global oil prices rose sharply amid stalled US-Iran peace talks, with escalating geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and US-China trade tensions adding to supply concerns. Analysts warn of potential volatility in crude markets should diplomatic efforts fail.

An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France on April 23, 2018. Oil prices surged by two percent on Tuesday, May 12, as dimming hopes for a resolution to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran renewed concerns over global oil supply stability.

Brent crude futures climbed by US$2, or 1.9 percent, reaching US$106.21 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose by US$2.31, or 2.4 percent, to US$100.38 by 0726 GMT. US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the ceasefire negotiations with Iran were “on life support,” highlighting unresolved disputes regarding key demands, including a halt to all hostilities, the lifting of a US naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian crude sales, and compensation for war damages.

Iranian officials reaffirmed their sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that facilitates nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Suvro Sarkar, head of DBS Bank’s energy sector team, remarked that optimism for a swift peace accord was fading, warning that a prolonged lack of resolution could push oil prices significantly higher by the end of May.

The escalating tensions have already disrupted shipping, with OPEC reporting its lowest oil output in over two decades in April, according to a Reuters survey. Analysts predict that a potential breakthrough in peace talks could cause a sharp US$8–US$12 drop in oil prices, whereas further military escalation or renewed threats to blockade the strait might send Brent crude surging past US$115.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser cautioned that continued disruptions in Strait of Hormuz oil exports could prolong market instability until at least 2027, with losses amounting to approximately 100 million barrels per week. On the US energy front, crude stockpiles were projected to fall by about 1.7 million barrels last week as strong waterborne export flows persisted, according to Walt Chancellor, an energy strategist at Macquarie Group.

Meanwhile, traders are closely following President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, after Washington imposed sanctions on nine entities accused of facilitating Iranian oil deliveries to China. The clash comes amid an ongoing trade war between the two nations, with tariffs effectively halting US crude and LNG exports to China, which totaled US$8.4 billion in 2024—a year before Trump’s second term began





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Oil Prices US-Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz OPEC Production US-China Trade War

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