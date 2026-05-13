Oil prices plummet as markets await Beijing talks: increased concerns about US interest rates and geopolitical tensions

US crude futures fell by 4.3 million barrels last week, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1-million-barrel draw, boosting oil prices briefly. Additionally, President Abbas Araqchi of Iran stated that Kuwait had attacked an Iranian boat and detained four Iranian citizens in the Gulf, raising tensions. Analysts and investors are closely watching the outcome of the Trump-Xi summit, which could lead to changes in oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and the global oil market.

Oil prices fell as markets anticipated the outcome of talks in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump , with investors concerned about possible US interest rate hikes and uncertainty about the Iran ian nuclear issue.

The decrease in oil prices was due to worries about potential risk to the US economy from soaring fuel costs and inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The impact of the war on the oil market and the potential impact on oil supply are both considered by analysts and investors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the trade war between the two countries. Investors are closely watching the talks to see how they impact oil prices and the global economy. The International Energy Agency has predicted supply constraints this year as the war in the Middle East continues to disrupt production.

Additionally, the outcome of the Trump-Xi summit and the potential lifting of sanctions on Iran could lead to changes in oil prices and the global oil market





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Oil Prices Iran Nuclear Issue Iranian Boat Kuwait Iraq U.S. Trump Xi Middle East Iranian Nuclear Issue Iranian Boat Iranian Citizens Gulf International Energy Agency US Middle East Oil Market Trump-Xi Summit US-Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz

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