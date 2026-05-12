Oil Prices Rise Amid Iran-US Tensions, Supply Disruptions

Oil prices settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday (May 12) as stark differences between the US and Iran over a proposal to end the war in the Middle East raised concerns that supply disruptions upending the global oil market are likely to be prolonged. The US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it now assumes the strait will be effectively closed through late May, leading to much larger losses of Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies than its prior forecasts.

Oil prices settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday (May 12) as stark differences between the US and Iran over a proposal to end the war in the Middle East raised concerns that supply disruptions upending the global oil market are likely to be prolonged.

Brent crude futures gained US$3.56, or 3.42 per cent, to settle at US$107.77 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate futures closed up US$4.11, or 4.19 per cent, at US$102.18. Both benchmarks had climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday. The US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it now assumes the strait will be effectively closed through late May, leading to much larger losses of Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies than its prior forecasts.

Disruptions linked to the near-closure of the strait have prompted producers to curtail exports, with a Reuters survey on Monday showing OPEC oil output in April fell to its lowest level in more than two decades. Prolonged loss of Middle Eastern supply is forcing countries around the world to burn through their oil and gas stockpiles.

The EIA now expects global oil inventories will fall about 2.6 million bpd this year, much more than its previous forecast of a 300,000 bpd decline. In the United States, crude stocks were estimated to have dropped by about 2.1 million barrels last week, an extended Reuters poll of analysts showed. US fuel inventories are also expected to have declined last week, the poll showed.

Global oil balances continue to tighten daily with the loss of supply easily exceeding the price-induced reduction in demand. On Thursday and Friday after Washington imposed sanctions on three individuals and nine companies for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China, oil prices fell. Tariffs imposed during the US-China trade war have halted most Chinese imports of US oil and LNG, which were worth US$8.4 billion in 2024, the year before Trump began his second term.

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Oil Prices Iran-US Tensions Supply Disruptions Middle Eastern Oil And Gas Supplies OPEC Oil Output Reuters Survey US Energy Information Administration Global Oil Balances Tariffs Imposed During The US-China Trade War Chinese Imports Of US Oil And LNG

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