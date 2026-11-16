Oil Prices Rise on Hormuz Tensions Despite Surplus Outlook

Oil prices increase following tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, though IEA forecasts a surplus that caps gains. Brent and WTI futures rise slightly amid geopolitical risks.

Oil prices rose on Monday, November 16, as fresh reports of tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz reignited fears regarding Middle Eastern supply chains. Despite the resurgence of geopolitical risk, physical shipments through the critical waterway have largely returned to pre-conflict levels.

Brent crude futures gained five cents, or 0.1 per cent, to reach US$95.89 a barrel by 7:57am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also advanced, rising nine cents, or 0.1 per cent, to close at US$88.65. Both benchmarks had experienced slight declines during early Asian trading, with Brent dropping as much as one per cent earlier in the session.

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Tanker Incidents in Strategic Waterway

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported on Monday that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in explosions. This event follows a series of similar incidents on Sunday and Monday, during which six other tankers caught fire. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims made by Iranian authorities.

These attacks highlight the ongoing fragility of export flows from OPEC+ nations. BMI analysts noted in a client update that regional supplies remain highly vulnerable to renewed disruption. They emphasized that physical constraints on production, combined with the geopolitical risk premium, will continue to dominate market dynamics until a settlement is reached between Washington and Tehran.

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High Shipping Costs Support Price Floor

Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade, explained that elevated shipping rates are providing a support floor for oil prices. The risks associated with navigating the Strait of Hormuz keep insurance and transport costs high. Additionally, the number of vessels engaged in shuttle operations for transferring oil has decreased the available global tanker fleet.

Despite these supply-side pressures, the broader market sentiment has shifted toward an expectation of excess supply. The International Energy Agency stated on Friday that the global oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year. This outlook is driven by Middle Eastern exports recovering faster than global demand growth.

IEA Forecasts Record Supply Surge

The International Energy Agency projected that oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. This figure is 1.7 million barrels per day higher than the forecast demand. The agency previously predicted a deficit for this period, marking a significant change in narrative. For the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively considering the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness.

Regarding emergency reserves, the IEA detailed that 71 million barrels will be made available by the end of February. This volume includes 15 million barrels of diesel intended to ease specific market tightness. The release stems from a record pledge made in March by member nations to stabilize global markets during periods of extreme volatility.

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Weakening Chinese Demand Pressures Market

Signs of reduced demand in China are adding downward pressure on prices. As the world's second-largest oil consumer, Chinese economic data heavily influences global trends. The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that refinery throughput in October fell by two per cent from the previous month.

On an annual basis, Chinese refinery throughput was down 8.1 per cent. This decline, coupled with increased domestic output and overseas imports, led to a crude inventory build-up of 492,000 barrels per day in October. With approximately 15 million barrels of crude oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz daily in 2025, any shift in demand from major importers like China becomes a critical variable for future price action.