Oil Prices Slide on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Deal While Tech Stocks Drive Market Records

Oil prices dropped over five percent on growing optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran peace accord that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, global stock markets rose, with technology stocks leading indices to new highs amid strong AI-related demand. Analysts note that while geopolitical risks persist, a rotation may be needed to sustain the equity rally.

Oil prices experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, May 27, while global stock markets generally saw gains as investors assessed the evolving diplomatic dialogue between the United States and Iran concerning a potential peace agreement.

The market reaction was driven by optimism surrounding a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could lead to the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This expectation pressured crude oil prices, which fell by more than five percent.

However, the situation remains fluid, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cautioning that the Islamic Republic stands prepared to retaliate against any aggressive actions. Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a cabinet meeting at the White House, expressed that he was not hurried to finalize a deal, despite earlier comments over the weekend indicating that an agreement was near. Trump stated, "Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal.

So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," highlighting the complexities in the negotiations. All three major U.S. stock indices managed to close with modest increases, sufficient to set new record highs. Investors seemed inclined to overlook the contradictory news emerging from the Middle East, with sentiment further bolstered by a renewed surge in technology stocks.

This sector's rally is underpinned by widespread expectations that the ongoing rollout of artificial intelligence will continue to drive corporate earnings. According to Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones, the recent decline in oil prices has contributed to a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, providing additional support for equity valuations.

"The demand for AI build-out remains very strong, and in a way some of these companies have been a place that investors have gravitated towards that went too high as a lot of the geopolitical uncertainty has persisted," Kourkafas observed. He also cautioned that the technology sector's impressive momentum might be nearing a saturation point, suggesting that a rotation into other market segments could be necessary to sustain the broader rally.

"I think we may be reaching a point that some rotation would be a way that investors will likely continue to participate in the equity rally," he added. In Asian markets, South Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix saw its shares climb by 11 percent, propelling its market capitalization to the landmark $1 trillion valuation. This achievement aligns it with other regional technology behemoths such as Samsung Electronics and Taiwan's TSMC.

The rally in Asian tech stocks followed a strong session on Wall Street the previous day, during which U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology nearly surged 20 percent to also reach a $1 trillion market cap. Micron continued its positive trajectory on Wednesday, gaining an additional 3.6 percent. The Middle East conflict, which commenced in late February, has severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

This disruption has been a primary driver of elevated energy prices and has contributed to persistent inflationary pressures worldwide. Economists are now warning that if inflation remains stubbornly high, central banks across major economies may be compelled to raise interest rates further. Such monetary tightening would increase borrowing costs and could potentially dampen global economic growth, presenting a counterbalancing risk to the current risk-on sentiment in financial markets





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices U.S.-Iran Relations Middle East Conflict Technology Stocks AI Investment Market Rally Inflation Central Banks Geopolitical Risk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil tumbles nearly 7% as US and Iran seen moving closer to dealCALGARY, May 25 - Oil prices fell nearly seven per cent on Monday as optimism grew that the United States and Iran were moving closer to a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even though Washington and Tehran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough.Brent crude futures were down US$7.24, or almost 7 per cent, at US$96.30...

Read more »

US Drone Downed, New Strikes in Iran-US TensionsIran's Revolutionary Guards Corps says its forces downed a US drone entering its airspace and fired at an F-35 fighter jet. The Brent benchmark oil price jumped up by almost 3 per cent after US Central Command announced the new wave of bombings, and China urged both sides to respect the truce and to resolve their dispute peacefully. According to the maritime safety monitor UKMTO, a blast damaged a tanker on the waterline off Oman - although the crew and vessel were reportedly safe after what was described as an"external explosion". Iranian state media reported overnight blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, and the country's Revolutionary Guards Corps said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and had fired at an F-35 fighter jet. The US terrorist army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the ceasefire, committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. The United States, moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day, declared that Washington was losing its influence in the Middle East and warned countries in the region to stop hosting bases from which the US could launch attacks. Despite the strikes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal remained within reach. But he remained firm on the Strait of Hormuz, the key oil and gas shipping route out which Iran is seeking to control. Iran's top negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Qatar on Monday for talks along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati. The new strikes threaten the ceasefire that began on Apr 8 as the US and Iran struggle to reach an accord.

Read more »

Asian Markets React to US-Iran Tensions, Oil Prices and DollarAsian markets reacted positively to the US-Iran tensions, with oil prices remaining elevated. The yen strengthened, while the dollar held gains from the previous session. Japan's Nikkei share gauge jumped to a record level, and New Zealand's dollar remained lower ahead of an expected hold by the central bank.

Read more »

Oil Prices Climb Amid US-Iran Conflict EscalationBrent crude futures rose 4% after US military strikes in Iran, while US futures were down following Monday's selloff.

Read more »