Oil Prices Surge as Iran Escalates Attacks in Gulf

Oil prices jumped around 6% on Monday after Iran intensified attacks on the UAE and ships in the Gulf, marking the most serious escalation since the US-Iran ceasefire. Brent crude rose to $114.44 a barrel, and WTI crude reached $106.42.

Oil prices experienced a significant surge on Monday, May 4th, 2026, climbing approximately 6 percent amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. This price hike was directly triggered by a marked increase in Iran ian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and maritime vessels within the Gulf region, representing the most substantial escalation since the implementation of a US- Iran ceasefire agreement in early April.

Brent crude futures concluded the day at $114.44 per barrel, a rise of $6.27, equivalent to a 5.8 percent increase. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a gain of $4.48, or 4.4 percent, settling at $106.42 per barrel. The situation unfolded with Iran launching attacks on multiple ships navigating the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and igniting a fire at a key oil port within the UAE.

These actions occurred in response to President Donald Trump’s deployment of the US Navy in an attempt to secure shipping lanes, marking a dangerous intensification of the conflict following the recent ceasefire. The UAE confirmed its air defense systems were actively engaged in countering missile and drone threats throughout Monday evening, while emergency services worked to contain a substantial blaze within a major oil industrial area. Authorities attributed the fire to a drone attack originating from Iranian territory.

The US military responded by neutralizing six Iranian patrol boats and intercepting Iranian cruise missiles and drones, all launched as part of Tehran’s efforts to obstruct a renewed US naval operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. Adding to the complexity, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy released a map indicating an expansion of Iranian-controlled areas near the Strait of Hormuz, now encompassing the UAE’s ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan, as well as the coastal region of Umm Al Quwain.

This assertion, disseminated through Iranian news agencies, further underscores the escalating territorial claims and heightened tensions. Prior to the joint strikes initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28th, approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transited through the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts at Eurasia Group predict that oil prices will remain above the $100 mark, with US gasoline prices projected to reach $5 per gallon by June, unless a resolution is found to restore access through the Strait of Hormuz. This forecast reflects the growing concerns about supply disruptions and the potential for further price increases. The impact is already being felt by consumers, with motorists in California currently paying $6 per gallon for gasoline.

Earlier in the day, the US military reported that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully navigated the strait, although the timing of these passages was not disclosed. However, Iran vehemently denied these claims, asserting that no such crossings had occurred. Reports indicate that Iran may have been responsible for attacks on at least four ships in the Gulf region over the past 24 hours, including vessels belonging to South Korea and the UAE.

A fire and subsequent explosion were reported on a vessel operated by South Korean shipping company HMM 011200. KS while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by the South Korean foreign ministry. The UAE has directly accused Iran of targeting an empty crude oil tanker owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) with drones during its attempted passage through the strait.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported two separate incidents: one involving a cargo vessel approximately 36 nautical miles north of Dubai, and another occurring earlier in the day near the UAE. These incidents highlight the widespread nature of the attacks and the increasing vulnerability of maritime traffic in the region.

The UAE’s energy minister, following the country’s recent departure from OPEC, emphasized the nation’s commitment to fulfilling the demands of global oil markets without limitations, while maintaining cooperation with other crude producers. This statement signals the UAE’s intention to leverage its production capacity to stabilize the market amidst the ongoing crisis. OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, announced a modest increase in oil output targets for seven member nations, raising them by 188,000 barrels per day in June.

This marks the third consecutive month of incremental increases, although the scale of the adjustment may be insufficient to offset the potential supply disruptions caused by the escalating conflict. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation and significant implications for global energy markets. The attacks on shipping vessels and oil infrastructure raise serious concerns about the security of vital energy supply routes and the stability of the regional economy.

The international community is closely monitoring the developments, with calls for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations. The long-term consequences of this crisis will depend on the ability of all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution and restore confidence in the security of the Middle East’s energy infrastructure. The interplay between military actions, diplomatic efforts, and market forces will determine the future trajectory of oil prices and the overall stability of the global energy landscape





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