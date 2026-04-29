Oil Prices Surge as US Plans Extended Blockade of Iranian Ports

Oil prices continue to rise amid reports that the US will extend its blockade of Iranian ports, exacerbating supply disruptions in the Middle East and tightening global inventories.

Oil prices surged on Wednesday, continuing a multi-day rally, as reports emerged that the US plans to extend its blockade of Iranian ports, potentially prolonging supply disruptions in the critical Middle East oil-producing region.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, US President Donald Trump has directed his aides to prepare for an extended blockade, aiming to further tighten economic pressure on Iran by restricting shipping access to and from its ports. This move is expected to exacerbate supply constraints, driving oil prices higher. Brent crude futures for June delivery climbed 52 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $111.78 per barrel, marking an eighth consecutive day of gains.

The more active July contract rose 0.4 percent to $104.84 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June increased by 57 cents, or 0.57 percent, to $100.50 per barrel, following a 3.7 percent rise in the previous session.

Analysts attribute the price surge to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade, which has disrupted global oil flows, with Iran halting shipping through the strategically vital waterway that accounts for about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Despite a ceasefire in the broader US-Israeli conflict with Iran, tensions remain high as both sides seek a formal resolution.

The US is pushing for Iran to abandon its alleged nuclear weapons program, while Iran demands reparations, sanctions relief, and greater control over the Strait of Hormuz. The prolonged closure of the Strait has led to significant draws on global oil inventories, with industry reports indicating a decline in US crude stocks by 1.79 million barrels in the week ending April 24.

Gasoline inventories also dropped by 8.47 million barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, further tightening supply. The geopolitical standoff and supply constraints are likely to keep oil prices elevated in the near term





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Oil Prices US Blockade Iranian Ports Strait Of Hormuz Geopolitical Tensions

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