Oil Prices Surge on Middle East Attacks and Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Global crude prices jumped after Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and Iranian threats in the Strait of Hormuz raised fears of major shipping disruptions.

Global oil markets experienced a sharp upward trajectory on Thursday, November 12, as escalating military conflicts in the Middle East triggered immediate concerns about the security of global energy supplies. Brent crude futures settled at US$95.82 a barrel, marking a gain of US$3.06 or 3.3 percent, while United States West Texas Intermediate crude closed at US$88.74 a barrel, up US$2.21 or 2.6 percent. The price jump was driven primarily by coordinated attacks on Saudi Arabia n energy facilities and increased hostility within the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil transport.

Saudi Infrastructure Under Houthi Assault

Trading volatility defined the session as crude prices initially sold off before rebounding strongly on news from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The group announced it had targeted a pumping station on the Saudi East-West oil pipeline, an oil facility in the Red Sea city of Yanbu, and an Aramco building in the capital, Riyadh. In response, the Saudi-led military coalition stated it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis, one in the Riyadh region and another in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province. These strikes followed a pattern of increased aggression against shipping in the region over recent weeks.

Also read Oil Prices Rise on Mixed Iran War Signals and Inventory Data

Hormuz Threatens Global Supply Chains

Concurrently, tensions in the Persian Gulf reached a fever pitch as Iran's military claimed that four oil tankers were struck by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring official warnings. While Reuters could not immediately verify these specific Iranian accounts, the incident underscored the fragility of maritime routes that previously carried nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil before the onset of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Reports indicated that tankers were still ablaze, oil spills were washing ashore, and various infrastructure points across the region had been hit by drones and missiles, creating a hazardous environment for commercial shipping.

Broader Geopolitical Conflict Drivers

Pressure on oil prices was further amplified by developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, where Kyiv reported that drones had hit the port area of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea. This attack triggered a fire and damaged part of the network of fuel tanks at Ust-Luga, a major export outlet for oil, oil products, grain, and other commodities in Russia's northwest. Timothy Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics, noted that these tit-for-tat exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, combined with attacks on shipping by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were beginning to add significant price pressure to the market.

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Market Sentiment and Production Data

Investor sentiment appeared weary of protracted conflict and uncertain peace prospects, with crude falling US$1 in early Asian trading before US President Donald Trump posted on social media that Washington no longer needed a deal with Iran. Trump asserted that the era of negotiations had passed, claiming the US already had billions of dollars and control over the Strait. Despite these geopolitical risks, OPEC+ data revealed that crude production actually rose in October, driven by higher Saudi Arabian output, which partially offset fears of supply shortages caused by the ongoing shipping disruptions.

Inventory Levels and Diplomatic Shifts

Further complicating the outlook, the United States Energy Information Administration reported that domestic inventories of crude, gasoline, and distillates rose last week, indicating robust supply levels at home. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine conflict advanced in Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. In a potential breakthrough, a US envoy stated that Putin agreed to include European representatives in the next round of negotiations, while Washington prepared to extend a waiver allowing some foreign-flagged ships to transport oil between US ports.