Oil Prices Tumble 5% on Emerging Middle East Ceasefire Deal and Broader Demand Concerns

Oil prices fell sharply for a second day, hitting a three-month low, as an interim agreement to end the U.S.-Iran war and allow Iranian oil exports back into the market raised supply prospects. The drop was amplified by worries about slowing Chinese demand and expectations of extended high U.S. interest rates, which could curb economic growth and oil consumption.

Oil prices plummeted for a second consecutive day, reaching a three-month low on June 16, 2025, as details of an interim agreement to end the U.S.-Iran war and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz emerged.

The deal, which includes provisions for Iran to resume oil exports, sent Brent crude down 5.1% to $78.96 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate down 5.8% to $76.05. The conflict, which began on February 28 following a closure of the strait, had previously driven prices higher.

Analysts noted the rapid decline was predicated on the imminent reopening of the vital shipping lane, though they cautioned that full recovery of oil flows could take weeks due to logistical and security challenges. The preliminary agreement, extending a ceasefire by 60 days, also aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but significant hurdles remain, including the need for a comprehensive nuclear accord and Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon as demanded by Hezbollah.

Compounding the bearish pressure on oil were growing concerns about China's economic health and the prospect of prolonged high interest rates in the United States. China, the world's second-largest economy, displayed increasing unevenness in May, with crude oil throughput dropping 9.1% year-on-year to a nearly four-year low, signaling weak industrial demand.

Meanwhile, most global brokerages now expect the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady through 2026, reversing earlier forecasts for cuts. Higher rates typically dampen economic growth and oil consumption. Adding to the supply-side outlook, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled optimism for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after a meeting with President Zelenskiy, a development that could ease sanctions on Russian oil exports. Russia, the world's third-largest producer, could see its output increase if sanctions are lifted.

The market now anticipates weekly U.S. crude inventory data, with analysts forecasting a draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week ending June 12. Such a decline would mark the eighth consecutive weekly withdrawal from storage since January 2025, indicating strong domestic demand.

However, this draw is smaller than the 11.5 million-barrel decrease in the same week last year and below the five-year average decline of 2.3 million barrels. The confluence of a potential surge in Iranian oil exports, softer Chinese demand, higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates, and possible Russian supply increases has created a significantly more bearish fundamental outlook for the oil market, outweighing the supportive signal from declining U.S. inventories.

The situation remains fluid, with the final outcome of the Middle East negotiations and the Ukraine peace process critically informing future price trajectories





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz U.S.-Iran War Brent Crude WTI China Demand Interest Rates Russia Ukraine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran, US agree to halt war and reopen Hormuz, sending oil prices tumblingDUBAI/WASHINGTON — US and Iranian officials said they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a preliminary pact that sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Tehran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

Read more »

Asia markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plungeOil prices, which settled at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures up 0.1 per cent, at US$83.25 a barrel.

Read more »

Asian markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plungeOil prices, which finished at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures sliding 0.3 per cent to US$82.90 a barrel.

Read more »

Oil Prices Rebound Amid Uncertainty Over U.S.-Iran Agreement DetailsOil prices rose on June 16 as markets reacted to the lack of specifics in a preliminary U.S.-Iran agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The rebound followed a sharp 5% drop the previous day after President Trump announced a memorandum of understanding. Brent crude edged up 0.3% to $83.42 and WTI rose 0.3% to $81.12. Analysts noted cautious optimism given unresolved issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the timeline for restoring oil flows through the critical waterway.

Read more »