Okinawa marked the completion of the restored Seiden main hall at Shuri Castle on Nov 22, seven years after a 2019 fire destroyed the symbol of Ryukyu heritage. The hall opens to the public on Nov 23.

Officials and residents in Okinawa celebrated the restoration of Shuri Castle's main hall on Nov 22, its deep red exterior and dragon ornaments marking the return of a symbol of the island's heritage seven years after it was destroyed in a fire.

Restoration of Shuri Castle Main Hall

The ceremony was held in the courtyard outside the main hall, with guests standing by for a ribbon-cutting and a traditional Ryukyu dance performed during the event. Shuri Castle's main hall, known as Seiden, opens to the public on Nov 23. The fire on Oct 31, 2019, destroyed several buildings at the castle complex in Naha, Okinawa's prefectural capital, as it was hosting a festival.

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Firefighters struggled for nearly 12 hours to contain the blaze as it spread from building to building in strong winds. Investigators could not determine the cause but considered an electrical fault the likeliest explanation. The 2019 fire destroyed Seiden and two adjacent halls, as well as four nearby structures, while two other structures were heavily damaged. The fire was a tremendous shock to the Okinawan people, Okinawa Gov.

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Genta Koja said at the Nov 22 ceremony in the courtyard outside the main hall. Seven years after the major loss, as we mark this milestone of the main hall restoration, I am deeply moved and delighted. The castle is a symbol of Okinawa's cultural heritage dating back to the Ryukyu Kingdom, which lasted about 450 years from 1429 until 1879, when Japan annexed the island. It also represents Okinawa's recovery from World War II.

The castle burned down in 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa, which killed about 200,000 people, many of them civilians. After its earlier loss 80 years ago, the castle was largely restored in 1992 for the 20th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japan to mark the end of the island's 27-year US occupation. The island still hosts a large US military presence. Work on other parts was still underway when the 2019 fire struck.

Ongoing Castle Rebuilding Efforts

The other parts of the castle are being restored in stages in a process experts say could take more than a decade. Koja thanked historians, artisans and other experts from across Japan who contributed to the restoration, as well as donors at home and abroad. He called for rebuilding the rest of the castle, saying the opening of the main hall, known as Seiden, is not the end.

Kurayoshi Takara, a historian who also helped with the previous restoration, said the main hall was reconstructed to more closely resemble the original building, based on new findings including the ingredients of the red pigment and other details from historical documents. Experts traced the pigment to iron bacteria found in northern Okinawa. After lengthy experiments, artisans recreated the deeper red by blending the bacteria-derived pigment with a commercial product, Takara said in an interview with Japan's NHK public broadcaster.

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Future Tourism and Recovery Hopes

We still have a long way to go, said Takara, who led the latest restoration effort. I hope Shuri Castle will remain for a long time so that many people come visit and learn rich history and culture on this island ... as a symbol of peace. Shuri Castle is a major tourist attraction and reconstruction raises hopes for more visitors to the island, whose economy has long lagged behind the rest of Japan.

Koja, who took office at the end of September, has pledged to double Okinawa's per capita income and tourism revenue within the next decade and make the prefecture a more attractive place for young people.