Astronomers identify Dún Aonghasa, the oldest known quasar at 13.1 billion years old. Its 360 million solar mass black hole challenges early universe formation theories.

Astronomers have discovered the oldest-known quasar in the universe, an ancient cosmic beast named Dún Aonghasa that formed just 630 million years after the Big Bang. This massive object dates back more than 13.1 billion years, existing when the cosmos was less than 5% of its current age. The discovery provides critical new evidence regarding the rapid growth of supermassive black hole s in the early universe.

Unprecedented Mass of Ancient Quasar

The supermassive black hole at the center of Dún Aonghasa weighs approximately 360 million times the mass of the Sun. This immense size was achieved in a remarkably short cosmic timeframe, challenging existing models of astrophysical evolution. Julien Wolf of the European Southern Observatory noted that such rapid development suggests objects in the early universe grew with unprecedented speed. The black hole is roughly 90 times more massive than the one residing at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.

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Euclid Telescope Detection Method

The European Space Agency's Euclid orbiting telescope first spotted the quasar during its deep-space surveys. Researchers then confirmed the discovery and characterized its properties using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. Silvia Belladitta of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy explained that swirling accretion disks of heated gas and dust radiate tremendous energy. This radiation allows quasars to outshine their host galaxies by factors of hundreds or thousands, making them visible across billions of light-years.

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Challenges to Early Universe Models

The existence of Dún Aonghasa raises difficult questions about how black holes can achieve such enormous sizes so quickly. The universe was still transitioning from a neutral hydrogen fog to a transparent state when this quasar formed. One theory suggests the black hole began as the remnant of a first-generation star, but observations show it consumed material too slowly to reach its current mass. Another possibility involves direct collapse, where a large gas cloud forms a single enormous star that collapses into a heavy black hole.

Future Discovery Potential

Researchers believe that Euclid may still discover even older quasars that predate Dún Aonghasa. Theoretical models suggest that the very first quasars could have formed between 270 million and 470 million years after the Big Bang. Belladitta emphasized that while this is the furthest quasar currently seen, it is likely not the furthest one that exists to be found. Continued observations will help astronomers understand the formation and evolution of the first galaxies in cosmic history.