Olivia Rodrigo Shines as SNL Host and Musical Guest

Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live debut as both host and musical guest, delivering a memorable episode filled with humorous sketches, self-deprecating jokes, and energetic musical performances. The show featured clever parodies, political satire, and a showcase of Rodrigo's versatility.

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a memorable Saturday Night Live performance, marking her debut as both host and musical guest – a rare double duty achieved only three times this season.

The episode was packed with clever sketches and musical numbers, showcasing Rodrigo’s versatility and comedic timing. Rodrigo began her monologue with affectionate shout-outs to current cast members Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Chloe Fineman, playfully suggesting they returned specifically to support her. She then humorously revisited her early career, starting with a childhood Old Navy commercial where a young Rodrigo questioned the authenticity of her on-screen mother, desiring a trip to the Gap instead.

A playful jab at her Disney Channel days involved a joke about former co-star Jake Paul, contrasting her aspirations to create emotionally resonant music with his ambition to fight older men on Netflix. She also acknowledged a recent onstage fall during her tour with self-deprecating humor. The monologue culminated in a parody of her breakout hit 'Drivers License,' reimagined as a lament about the arduous process of obtaining a California Real ID.

The song hilariously detailed the excessive documentation required by the DMV, including a passport, W-2 forms, and even a playful demand for her firstborn son. Beyond Rodrigo’s monologue, the show featured strong supporting performances. Ashley Padilla kicked off the episode with a political cold open, portraying White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, while Aziz Ansari made a cameo as FBI Director Kash Patel, offering a darkly comedic take on the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner incident.

A particularly inventive sketch saw Rodrigo as an exhibit in a zoo on a 'bug people planet,' singing about the peculiar habits of her observers. This sketch evolved into a satirical exploration of bug people culture, complete with a remake of 'A League of Their Own' titled 'There's no crying in Osborne,' a claw machine delivering a 'potential mate,' and the promise of a luxurious life in the royal palace.

The episode also included a mock commercial for 'Safeguard,' a home security company capitalizing on the viral nature of social media. The commercial proposed sending a TikToker to interview intruders, utilizing popular internet tropes like 'body count' debates and provocative questions. A running gag involved Senator Cory Booker repeatedly attempting to break into the commercial shoot for screen time. Rodrigo’s musical performances were a highlight of the night.

She debuted 'Drop Dead,' the lead single from her upcoming album, which previously topped the Billboard Hot 100. The performance was introduced by Blondie’s Debbie Harry. Rodrigo also announced her 'Guts' world tour, encompassing 65 dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K., beginning on September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut. The entire episode demonstrated Rodrigo’s ability to seamlessly transition between hosting, comedic acting, and captivating musical performances, solidifying her status as a rising star





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Olivia Rodrigo Saturday Night Live SNL Music Comedy

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