Olivia Rodrigo Shines as ‘SNL’ Host, Aziz Ansari Steals the Show with Political Satire

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut was a success, blending musical talent with comedic timing. Aziz Ansari’s appearance as FBI Director Kash Patel in the cold open provided a standout moment of political satire, while Rodrigo’s musical performances and sketches showcased her versatility.

Olivia Rodrigo ’s recent hosting gig on ‘ Saturday Night Live ’ suggests a winning formula for the show: a female pop star, ideally with a background in child acting.

Following in the footsteps of successful hosts like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dua Lipa, Rodrigo proved to be a natural on the Studio 8H stage. While perhaps not reaching Grande’s peak performance, Rodrigo excelled, particularly as the musical guest, seamlessly integrating her singing into several sketches, including a memorable scene set in a zoo.

Rodrigo’s performance included a charming monologue where she acknowledged her youth and reminisced about past collaborations, like a commercial with Jake Paul and a Disney Channel show. She then delivered a humorous piano rendition of ‘drivers license,’ reimagined with the frustrations of obtaining a Real ID.

Throughout the night, she tackled various roles, from a scheming character in an 80s-style soap opera prone to slapstick falls, to a competitive ex-girlfriend at a birthday party, and a deceitful romantic partner in a musical sketch. However, the highlight of the show wasn’t necessarily in the sketches themselves, but in Aziz Ansari’s appearance as FBI Director Kash Patel during the cold open.

This segment, a departure from the usual Trump impersonations, offered sharp political satire and drew the biggest audience reaction of the night. Ansari’s portrayal, reminiscent of his ‘Parks and Recreation’ character Tom Haverford, was a standout moment, filled with quick wit and memorable lines. Beyond the sketches and political commentary, Rodrigo’s musical performances were a major draw.

Her song ‘begged’ was particularly well-received, but it was the pre-taped music video for a song about a perfect bedroom that truly captivated the audience. The video’s surreal visuals, featuring a bedroom that’s also a zoo habitat for bug people, created a bizarre and captivating world. The song itself, catchy and wistful, was accompanied by alien observers admiring the human specimen. The sketch showcased impressive world-building within a short timeframe.

The show also highlighted the rising talent of Ashley Padilla, a ‘Featured Player’ who consistently elevates sketches with her unique character work and comedic timing. Overall, Rodrigo’s hosting debut was a success, demonstrating her versatility and solidifying the trend of pop star hosts bringing a fresh energy to ‘Saturday Night Live.





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