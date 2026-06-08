Omani Forces Rescue 24 Indian Sailors from Tanker Fire Offshore

A fire broke out on the MT Marivex tanker off Oman's coast, leading to a rescue operation by Omani authorities that saved all 24 Indian crew members. The cause and extent of damage to the vessel remain unclear as regional tensions affect key shipping routes.

Oman i authorities successfully airlifted 24 India n sailors from the MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged tanker that caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday. The incident, reported around 1:30 pm local time, prompted a swift rescue operation by Oman , ensuring the safety of all crew members aboard.

The Indian embassy in Oman expressed gratitude for the prompt response and confirmed that all Indian seafarers were safe. Images from the Forward Seamen's Union of India depicted the dramatic helicopter evacuation as thick black smoke emanated from the vessel's bridge and accommodation areas. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, Indian authorities have not disclosed details about the damage to the tanker. The location, tracked by MarineTraffic, was off the Omani coast south of Muscat.

This event occurs against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, as Iran has reportedly restricted shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz since the onset of hostilities with the United States and Israel on February 28. The strait is a vital conduit for approximately one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments in peacetime, and the ongoing conflict has now exceeded 100 days, causing significant disruption and human hardship





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oman India Tanker Fire Maritime Rescue Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Police Issue Disabling Directions Against Social Media Platforms Over Anti-Indian ContentThe Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act to YouTube, Facebook, and X to remove content targeting the Indian community. The content, originating from foreign sources, promotes narratives of ethnic division and overcrowding, undermining Singapore's multicultural society.

Read more »

American Student Found Dead in Japan After Going Missing on Family VacationThe body of James Higginbotham, 20, was discovered in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in Kyoto, Japan.

Read more »

Singapore Issues Disabling Directions Against Platforms for Content Targeting Indian CommunitySingapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 to disable access to online content that targets the Indian community and undermines racial harmony. The content, which originated from foreign sources, includes inflammatory narratives about Singapore's multiracial policy and demographic changes, and uses images and videos to support claims of an Indian 'overrun'. Government ministers emphasize that such material does not represent Singaporean values and urge citizens to reject divisive information.

Read more »

Mercury Festival Overcrowding Forces Organisers to Suspend EntryThe Mercury Festival art and thrift market was marred by overcrowding and long queues, with organisers forced to suspend entry at multiple junctures.

Read more »