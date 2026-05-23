One in Five Workers Severely Undermed - Global Survey

A new report released as part of the survey, commissioned by G-P and conducted by Talker Research, demonstrated that nearly one in five workers believe they are severely underpaid. The findings further revealed that employees frequently link fair compensation to how transparent companies are about their salary structures. A majority of the respondents, 71 per cent, expressed the opinion that companies should adopt the strictest available standards on pay transparency even if they do not operate in jurisdictions where such regulations are legally required. On the other hand, many workers trust artificial intelligence as a tool for managing workplace equity. Forty per cent of respondents said AI could help make work and compensation more equal between employees.

A new global study has found that nearly one in five workers believe they are severely underpaid and would require a substantial salary increase before feeling fairly compensated.

The survey, commissioned by G-P and conducted by Talker Research, polled 4,000 employed adults across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore and Australia between April 21 and April 29, 2026. Results showed that 18 per cent of respondents felt their current pay could never satisfy them unless they received a 32 per cent raise.

The findings highlighted growing concern among employees over compensation and workplace transparency, with many workers linking fair pay to how openly companies communicate salary structures. Only 34 per cent of respondents said they work for organisations that practise some form of pay transparency, whether through formal policies or informal disclosure. Employees also indicated they were prepared to take action if transparency standards were lacking.

Among respondents whose employers did not practise pay transparency, 37 per cent said they would push for formal policy changes, while 18 per cent said they would consider leaving the company entirely





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