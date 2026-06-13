One Marina Gardens Gains Ground as Marina South's First Residential Landmark

One Marina Gardens has sold over two‑thirds of its 937 units since its 2025 launch, offering sweeping waterfront views and early‑stage access to Singapore's developing Marina South precinct. Developed by Kingsford Group, the twin towers combine vertical amenities with direct MRT connectivity, positioning the project as a strategic first‑mover in the central district's upcoming mixed‑use hub.

One Marina Gardens , a 937‑unit residential project perched in the emerging Marina South waterfront precinct, has quickly become the focal point of Singapore's latest inland‑coastal development narrative.

When the towers first opened for purchase in April 2025, the development sold 38 per cent of its units at an average price of $2,953 per square foot. Over the subsequent months the take‑up accelerated, lifting the overall sales ratio to roughly 68 per cent and nudging the average price marginally down to $2,950 per square foot. The momentum has been sustained despite the surrounding neighbourhood still being in its infancy.

A new neighbouring plot is slated for launch in August, yet One Marina Gardens remains the only completed residential offering in Marina South, a district that houses iconic landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Barrage. The project's first‑mover status, combined with its proximity to the Central Business District (CBD) and the promised mixed‑use precinct of retail, wellness and public spaces, continues to attract investor interest and home‑buyer curiosity.

Developed by the Kingsford Group, the complex consists of two vertical blocks-one rising 30 storeys and the other 44-sitting on a 131,805‑square‑foot parcel. Approximately 45 per cent of the site has been earmarked for landscaping and communal facilities, a relatively modest allocation that reflects the developer's decision to concentrate amenities on the upper levels of the towers.

This vertical integration not only capitalises on sweeping panoramas of the Gardens by the Bay, the CBD skyline and the waterfront, but also creates a distinctive lifestyle experience for residents. However, the limited number of towers introduces a potential substitution risk: if a preferred unit is already sold, the nearest alternative may differ substantially in floor level, view orientation and price, compelling buyers to act swiftly to secure their ideal layout.

The project's modest commercial podium-comprising a childcare centre, a handful of food‑and‑beverage outlets and limited retail space-contrasts with the larger integrated developments that typically feature extensive shopping decks, signalling a more residential‑focused offering at present. The strategic advantage of One Marina Gardens lies in its position as the pioneering residential development within the still‑unfolding Marina South masterplan.

While the broader precinct is expected to host up to 16 new condominium projects over the coming years, many of the promised amenities and infrastructure elements remain under construction. Prospective owners are thus presented with a rare opportunity to lock in a waterfront address before the area reaches full maturity-a scenario uncommon in Singapore's well‑established District 1.

This early‑stage investment carries both uncertainty and upside: on one hand, the surrounding amenities will evolve gradually, meaning residents may initially experience a limited selection of services. On the other hand, the long‑term capital appreciation potential could be significant, as the precinct transitions from a nascent zone to a fully integrated urban hub.

The development is directly linked to Marina South MRT Station on the Thomson‑East Coast Line, providing seamless connectivity to the city core and reinforcing its appeal to professionals seeking proximity to the CBD while enjoying a waterfront lifestyle. As Marina South's infrastructure expands and larger retail projects emerge, One Marina Gardens is poised to benefit from the spill‑over effects, cementing its status as a flagship address in Singapore's next waterfront neighbourhood





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