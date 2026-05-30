The One Ocean: Every Action Ripples exhibition at Science Centre Singapore is an immersive research-led ocean exhibition that transforms 20 years of marine research into 10 multi-sensory zones. The exhibition features interactive installations, motion-sensor posters of micro-organisms, and storytelling projections inspired by four maritime legends. The centrepiece of the exhibition is the 7 Wonders of the Ocean zone, a 360-degree projection experience that takes visitors on a journey through some of the ocean's remarkable environments.

When talking about the ocean and marine life, Singapore isn't the first place to come to mind. But as an island nation, our country is actually surrounded by waters filled with diverse biodiversity and intricate ecosystems.

The Science Centre Singapore has an immersive research-led ocean exhibition running from May 30 to Jan 3, 2027, called One Ocean: Every Action Ripples. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Tara Ocean Foundation, a French non-profit organisation dedicated to oceanographic research and conservation, and produced by Ride FX, a French creative studio and immersive design agency.

Tara Ocean Foundation also holds a status as Special Observer at the United Nations, actively participating in international ocean governance in addition to scientific expeditions and partnerships with leading international research laboratories. The exhibition transforms 20 years of marine research into 10 multi-sensory zones, allowing visitors to get a sneak peek of the ocean's wonders.

Highlights include interactive installations, motion-sensor posters of micro-organisms, and storytelling projections inspired by four maritime legends: the Kraken, the Flying Dutchman, Tom and the Mermaids and Singapore's Kusu Island. The exhibition also features an AI-powered photobooth where visitors can turn themselves into deep sea explorers, an Ocean Origami section to learn how to fold paper into sea creatures, and an interactive zone where visitors can design their own sea creature and watch it appear on a massive LED screen.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the 7 Wonders of the Ocean zone, a 360-degree projection experience that takes visitors on a journey through some of the ocean's remarkable environments, including the Great Barrier Reef, ice floes and a mysterious abyss, as well as encounter ocean life such as migrating whales and planktons. The exhibition also offers a VR experience and an additional zone called Secrets of the Blue, where visitors can dive deeper into ocean science at an additional cost of $10.

The exhibition also features a section called Tides of the Red Dot, which brings the experience closer to home by showcasing Singapore's very own marine environment and allowing visitors to get up close with preserved specimens of creatures found in Singapore's waters





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One Ocean: Every Action Ripples Science Centre Singapore Tara Ocean Foundation Ride FX Immersive Design Agency Oceanographic Research Conservation Marine Ecosystems Plankton Communities Kelp Forests Seagrass Meadows Mangroves Tidal Marshes Marine Creatures Singapore Marine Environment Preserved Specimens Creatures Found In Singapore's Waters

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