Malaysia gives RM10,000 to families of 54 missing Malaysians in Nepal floods

Malaysia will provide a one-off payment of RM10,000 to each family of the 54 Malaysians still missing after the August 26 Nepal-Tibet floods, following Cabinet approval on November 6. The aid will be distributed through NADMA according to a priority list of next of kin.

Malaysia will provide a one-off payment of RM10,000 to each family of the 54 Malaysians who remain missing after devastating floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region in August.

The assistance was approved by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a Cabinet meeting on Friday, November 6. It will be distributed through the National Disaster Management Agency, known as NADMA. The payment is equivalent to about US$2,460 or S$3,100. Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan said the decision followed extensive discussions within the government.

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Cabinet Approves RM10,000 Payment

He announced the assistance after visiting the 24th Deepavali Carnival 2026 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 6. The payments will be distributed according to NADMA's order of priority for next of kin, with spouses given first priority, followed by parents and then children. Ramanan said he had instructed the director-general of the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit, K. Raveendran Nair, to obtain further details from the Finance Ministry and contact the affected families soon.

He explained that the list of beneficiaries will be issued. Malaysia initially reported 55 of its citizens as uncontactable. One of them returned home safely on October 1, leaving 54 still unaccounted for. The Malaysian government has continued efforts to locate its missing citizens, even after Nepal ended search-and-rescue operations and shifted to recovery efforts.

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Himalayan Glacial Flood Disaster

The floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on August 26 after a collapse of glacial ice and rock triggered torrents of mud, water and debris through Himalayan valleys. The disaster was triggered by a glacial ice and rock avalanche in the upper catchment area of Lhende Khola in Tibet, China. The torrents swept away buildings and vehicles, destroyed roads and bridges, and severely disrupted communications and transport links, hampering rescue efforts. The disaster has reportedly killed at least 1,451 people.

Around 5,700 others, including more than 600 foreign nationals, remain missing, according to data from the Nepal government. The current article initially reported at least 1,450 lives lost and about 5,700 missing, including more than 600 foreign nationals. Ramanan said, We discussed it at length in the Cabinet, and the Prime Minister decided that a one-off payment of RM10,000 will be given to each victim's family, but they must follow the list set out under NADMA.

This means there is an order of priority. For example, the priority is the wife or husband, the second is the parents, and the third is the children. We will issue the list. The aid is intended to support the families of the 54 Malaysians who remain missing after the disaster.

The government has not specified a timeline for the payments, but Ramanan said the next of kin will be contacted soon.