One person in Bedok has active TB after screening exercise

One person has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB) in Bedok Central after completing the screening exercise. The person under treatment.

One person has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB) after completing the screening exercise in Bedok Central . The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) reported the positive case on Tuesday, and the person has started treatment and is expected to be non-infectious after two weeks.

Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts. The screening exercise was conducted for tenants, workers, and those who frequent the Bedok Food Centre and the Bedok Betting Centre. 3,525 participants were screened since May 2, with 85.6 per cent testing negative. The remaining 14.4 per cent had a positive blood test result and required further testing. One man was diagnosed with active TB.

The rates are 'within expectations' as there were 1,156 new cases of active TB disease among Singapore residents in 2024, an incidence rate of 27.6 cases per 100,000 residents





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Communicable Diseases Agency Bedok Central Tuberculosis Active Infection Chest X-Ray Latent Tb Infection Latent Tb Under Treatment Non-Infectious Vaccinated Healthy Positivity Screening Exercise Participants New Cases Of Active Tb Incidence Rate Reduce Community Transmission Of Tb To Zero

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