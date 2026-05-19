Online Disinformation Campaigns in Indonesia by Military and President's Party

Amnesty International's report details the use of disinformation campaigns by Indonesian authorities, including the military, to discredit government critics and silence dissent, often resulting in physical threats.

Indonesia n authorities, including the military, used online disinformation campaigns to label activists and journalists as 'foreign agents', leading to physical threats. Amnesty International's report mentions President Prabowo Subianto , a former special forces commander, and instances where disinformation campaigns were initiated on platforms like Meta , TikTok, X, and YouTube.

President Prabowo cited the role of 'foreign agents' at least 25 times, with Social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, X, and YouTube's content moderation and engagement-driven algorithms allowing disinformation to spread rapidly





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Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Military Human Rights Abuses Disinformation Campaigns Foreign Agents Labels Violence Against Human Rights Activists Energy Minister Bahlil Greenpeace Papua Mining Biodiversity Education Political Dissent Human Rights Observatories Meta Tiktok X Youtube Content Moderators Engagement-Driven Algorithms Founded In 1961 Provincial Administrations Civil Society Actors Journalists Rights Defenders Chemical Agents

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