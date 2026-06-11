Online Examinations at ITE Colleges in Singapore Affected by System Crash

Online examinations at all three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges in Singapore were affected after the system crashed on Thursday (June 4). Affected students will take their rescheduled examinations on June 11.

The affected students will take their rescheduled examinations on June 11. Online examinations at all three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges in Singapore were affected after the system crash ed on Thursday (June 4).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, an ITE spokesperson said that some students encountered difficulties accessing the examination system on Thursday, adding that those affected will take their rescheduled examinations on June 11.

'We are working with the vendor to resolve the issue,' said the spokesperson, adding that in the meantime, all examinationsIn a Reddit post shared on the day of the incident, a student recounted arriving at the examination venue at 8.30am ahead of a 9am paper. According to the poster, an invigilator asked candidates to log in to the examination system, but they were unable to do so.

'The system crashed and nobody could log in because it's offline when in reality the internet connection was perfectly fine,' the student wrote, adding that they waited for about two hours before being informed that the examination would be postponed to the following week





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Institute Of Technical Education (ITE) College Online Examinations System Crash Rescheduled Examinations Vendor Reddit Post Student Experience

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