Online Retailers Caught for Urgency Tactics and Misleading Claims

Three online retailers used dark practices such as dynamic numbers to create the illusion of high demand and 'almost sold out' warnings. They also used misleading claims to urge customers into buying their products faster.

Three online retailers - Seager Inc, Origin Sleep and Light In The Box - were found to use urgency tactics and misleading claims to pressure customers into buying their products fast, according to the Singapore Competition and Consumer Commission (CCS).

The retailers' web pages featured numbers supposedly showing the number of people looking at products or placing items in their shopping carts, creating an illusion of high demand. In addition, Light In The Box allegedly offered 'almost sold out' warnings, but operated on a made-to-order procurement model and had minimal inventory. All three companies have ceased their misleading practices and agreed to avoid unfair trade practices in the future





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Online Retailers Urgency Tactics Misleading Claims Competition And Consumer Commission Singapore Dark Patterns

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