Open Letter Demands Nvidia Board Reinstatement for Jensen Huang

Over 158,000 tech leaders urge the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang after his resignation. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demands an outside chief amid chip smuggling concerns.

More than 158,000 individuals, including prominent technology leaders, have signed an open letter demanding the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer of Nvidia. The collective petition urges the company's board of directors to restore Huang to his position while an independent investigation is conducted to establish the full facts surrounding his recent departure. This coordinated effort highlights the intense interest in the future leadership of the artificial intelligence hardware manufacturer.

Signatories and Scale of the Reinstatement Push

As of November 15, the roster of supporters includes Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick, Tim Sweeney, and Garry Tan. Musk, who leads SpaceX, is among the most visible advocates for Huang's return. Kalanick, the co-founder of Uber, explicitly stated that while Huang had made errors, these actions did not warrant his removal from the company. Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, and Garry Tan, the president of Y Combinator, also lent their names to the cause.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns After Misleading Nvidia Board About Alice Huang

The scale of support within the corporate structure is particularly striking. More than 7,500 of the signatories identify themselves as current Nvidia employees, representing approximately 18% of the entire workforce. This level of internal mobilization underscores the deep loyalty and reliance on Huang's vision among the staff. The executive is widely regarded as a godfather of the AI industry and a pivotal figure in Silicon Valley.

Nvidia's Strategic Importance Under Huang Leadership

Huang's 33-year tenure at the helm of Nvidia has transformed the company into a central pillar of the global technology ecosystem. Under his guidance, Nvidia financed data centers and startups, earning the nickname the central bank of AI. His leadership style, often characterized by his signature leather jacket, has become iconic within the tech community. The company has become essential to the advancement of artificial intelligence, driving both hardware innovation and software development.

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Huang was known for championing open AI models, including those developed in China, and he vigorously opposed constraints on the AI race. This approach brought him into conflict with competitors like Anthropic and its chief, Dario Amodei. The letter from supporters emphasizes that Nvidia's success is inextricably linked to Huang's strategic vision. They argue that removing him could disrupt the company's momentum and its critical role in the broader AI landscape.

Diverging Views from US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Not all stakeholders support the call for reinstatement. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly argued that Nvidia should look outside the company for its next chief. Appearing on Fox News on November 15, Bessent demanded a dramatic shake-up within the organization. He raised concerns about whether the company had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China. Bessent's stance reflects broader government scrutiny over export controls and national security implications related to advanced semiconductors.

Bessent's comments contrast sharply with the sentiments expressed by the signatories of the open letter. The letter explicitly calls for the board to bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. This suggests a belief that due process and transparency are needed before final judgments are made. The divergence highlights the complex balance between corporate governance, national security, and market stability.

Investor Reactions and Next Steps for Nvidia Board

The resignation of Jensen Huang follows revelations of two extramarital affairs. One accusation involves a woman alleged to have been spying for China, while the other involves a subordinate. These personal disclosures led to his departure, ending his long-standing leadership. However, the situation remains fluid as various stakeholders assess the implications. Some investors, including Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, urged the board on November 13 to keep all options open.

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Reports indicate that people close to Huang are assembling a crisis team of executives to seek support from the White House. This move suggests an active effort to address the political and reputational challenges facing the company. The independent investigation mentioned in the open letter will likely play a key role in determining the final outcome. The board must now navigate between the demands of its employees and shareholders and the concerns of government officials like Scott Bessent.

The outcome of this leadership dispute could have significant repercussions for the AI industry. Nvidia's stability is crucial for the continued development of artificial intelligence technologies. The open letter represents a rare and powerful display of collective action within the tech sector. Its success will depend on whether the board chooses to prioritize the wishes of its workforce and key industry figures or heed the calls for structural change from federal authorities.