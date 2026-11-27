OpenAI sues Apple in California federal court, alleging trade secret theft through a rehired former employee and pressure on suppliers over future devices.

OpenAI sued Apple on November 27 in California federal court, accusing the Cupertino-based technology giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices. The ChatGPT maker filed its claims as counterclaims after Apple sued OpenAI in July over alleged poaching of employees to gain access to proprietary technology. Apple has not commented publicly on the latest filing.

OpenAI argues that Apple's hiring and employment practices were designed to trap workers and prevent them from joining competitors. In its filing, OpenAI said it is developing AI-enabled personal electronic devices that could outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf.

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How Apple Allegedly Obtained OpenAI Confidential Information

OpenAI says Apple gained confidential information by re-hiring a former OpenAI employee who had worked at the company for six months. During that period, the employee reportedly gained access to specific information about a new device and OpenAI's roadmap for future hardware products. OpenAI told the court that the timing suggests stealing those documents may have been the employee's real reason for joining OpenAI in the first place.

The dispute reflects a broader contest over talent and technology in the artificial intelligence industry. The race to develop AI products has intensified competition for skilled engineers and proprietary designs, and both companies are now fighting over who controls the next generation of consumer hardware.

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Apple's original lawsuit, filed in July, named OpenAI along with former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu. Apple alleges they misappropriated its trade secrets to benefit OpenAI's push into consumer hardware. Tan spent 24 years at Apple, where he served as vice-president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch, and he was part of the group that launched io Products before OpenAI acquired it in 2025.

Competing Claims Over Employee Monitoring and Departures

OpenAI and the individual employees have denied Apple's allegations. They said Apple's lawsuit depended on unauthorised monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he stopped working for Apple.

In the November 27 filing, OpenAI criticised Apple for encouraging employees to do work on personal Apple devices and accounts. OpenAI said Apple then prevented those employees from cleanly separating work and personal accounts when they left for new jobs.

OpenAI further alleges that Apple continues to access former employees' personal devices and accounts after they depart. According to the filing, this practice enables Apple to monitor and ensnare departing employees when they move to competitors. OpenAI said 400 employees have left Apple for OpenAI so far, and it argues that Apple wants to intimidate other staff from leaving to join other technology companies.

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Impact on Suppliers, Employees and the AI Hardware Race

The lawsuit could affect hardware suppliers, which OpenAI says Apple discouraged from working on its future devices. If the claims hold, component makers and manufacturers may face pressure to choose between the two companies as the AI hardware market takes shape.

For employees in the AI and consumer electronics sectors, the case highlights how departure rules, device policies and personal account access can become central to legal disputes. OpenAI's claims put a spotlight on how workers manage the boundary between work and personal digital tools when changing jobs.

The case is now before the California federal court, where OpenAI's counterclaims sit alongside Apple's July lawsuit against OpenAI, Tang Tan and Chang Liu. The filings set out opposing accounts of employee movement between the two companies, and the court's handling of these claims will determine how the allegations are tested.