Opposition Coalition Contests All 56 Seats in Johor State Election, Anticipating Potential Three-Way Fight

The opposition coalition, whose main parties are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), announced their plans to contest all 56 seats in Johor's next state election, setting a potential three-way fight with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH). Rohan Janati

Johor Perikatan Nasional chairman Sahruddin Jamal said the opposition coalition's strength in Malaysia's southern state should not be underestimated, setting the stage for a potential three-cornered fight with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The coalition plans to contest all 56 seats in Johor's next state election, with BN expected to do the same. Meanwhile, speculation about an early state election in Johor arose due to a viral WhatsApp message and rumors of a special sitting of the state assembly on Jun 24. Within PN, cracks remain between Bersatu and PAS, with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang reassessing the alliance, including the possibility of contesting the next general election without Bersatu





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Johor State Election Perikatan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Sahruddin Jamal Candidate List Strength Should Not Be Underestimated Anwar Ibrahim Special Sitting Dissolution Alliance Abdul Hadi Awang Rafizi Nik Nazmi Rohan Janati

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